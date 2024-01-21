Man killed in Pishchane under shelling - Kharkiv Regional Military Administration
In the Kharkiv region, a local resident was killed during Russian artillery shelling of the village of Pishchane. In addition, Tyschenivka and Vovchansk came under fire, damaging private houses.
A local resident was killed in the Kharkiv region the day before during the shelling of Pishchane village. This was reported by in the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
According to the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the Russians attacked the village with artillery the night before.
A local resident born in 1950 died of his wounds.
In the morning, UNN reported with reference to the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, that Russian occupants had shelled Tyschenivka and Vovchansk. As a result, private houses were damaged.