Man killed in Pishchane under shelling - Kharkiv Regional Military Administration

A local resident was killed in the Kharkiv region the day before during the shelling of Pishchane village. This was reported by in the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the Russians attacked the village with artillery the night before.

A local resident born in 1950 died of his wounds.

Addendum

In the morning, UNN reported with reference to the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, that Russian occupants had shelled Tyschenivka and Vovchansk. As a result, private houses were damaged.