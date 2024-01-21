Russians attack two communities in Mykolaiv region

In Mykolaiv region, on January 20, the enemy attacked the water area and the village of Kutsurub community. Also on the night of January 21, Russians launched drone strikes on the Snihuriv community. No one was injured or killed. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

According to the CMA, on January 20 at 12:30, the Russian army shelled the village of Dmytrivka in the Kutsurubska community with artillery. A garage and a car were damaged. No one was killed or injured.

Yesterday at 12:31 artillery shelling was recorded in the waters of the Kutsurub community. People were not injured.

On the night of January 21, an attack by Russian Shahed-131/136 drones damaged a residential building and a summer kitchen in the private sector in Snihurivska community. There was also a fire in an outbuilding, which was extinguished by emergency workers. No one was killed or injured.

Russians shelled Ochakiv and hromada in Mykolaiv region with artillery at night