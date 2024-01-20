Russians shelled Ochakiv and hromada in Mykolaiv region with artillery at night

Ochakiv and the Kutsurub hromada in Mykolaiv region were hit by Russian artillery at night, the head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitaliy Kim said on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kim, yesterday, January 19, at 08:22, 20:51 and at night, January 20, at 00:25, 01:54, 03:02, 03:51, 04:50, the enemy fired artillery at the settlements of the Kutsurub hromada.

During the day, on January 19, at 10:55, 11:55, 23:46 and at night, on January 20, at 01:48, 03:50, the enemy fired artillery at the coastal territory and water area of the city of Ochakiv of the Ochakiv hromada, the head of the RMA added.

Yesterday afternoon, at 15:31, he said, another hostile attack was recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv hromada.

There were no casualties in all cases, Kim said.

