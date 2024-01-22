Enemy shelling of Kupyansk: a man burned alive in a car, prosecutors launch investigation

As a result of the enemy shelling of Kupyansk, a man burned alive in his car, and another person was injured. According to the prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated over the incident, UNN reports.

"...pre-trial investigations have been initiated into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

According to the investigation, on January 22, at about 15:45, the Russian military fired cannon artillery at the city of Kupyansk.

The enemy shell hit a civilian car. The driver was burned alive, his identity is currently being established.

Another shell hit near a two-story residential building: the building was partially destroyed. Neighboring houses, a shop and a car were damaged.

A 66-year-old man was wounded.

Also today, at about 13:40, the enemy attacked Hryhorivka village in Kupyansk district with a guided missile. The shelling damaged over 30 residential buildings and a lyceum in the village.

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, collected evidence and recorded the consequences of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.