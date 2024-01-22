ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Enemy shelling of Kupyansk: a man burned alive in a car, prosecutors launch investigation

Kyiv  •  UNN

During the shelling of Kupyansk by the Russian military, a man was killed and another person was injured. The prosecutor's office launched an investigation.

As a result of the enemy shelling of Kupyansk, a man burned alive in his car, and another person was injured. According to the prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated over the incident, UNN reports.

"...pre-trial investigations have been initiated into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

According to the investigation, on January 22, at about 15:45, the Russian military fired cannon artillery at the city of Kupyansk.

The enemy shell hit a civilian car. The driver was burned alive, his identity is currently being established.

Another shell hit near a two-story residential building: the building was partially destroyed. Neighboring houses, a shop and a car were damaged.

A 66-year-old man was wounded.

Also today, at about 13:40, the enemy attacked Hryhorivka village in Kupyansk district with a guided missile. The shelling damaged over 30 residential buildings and a lyceum in the village.

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, collected evidence and recorded the consequences of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

