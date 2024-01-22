Strike on Kramatorsk: number of wounded increased to two
Kyiv • UNN
According to reports, one person was killed and two were wounded in the morning rocket attack on Kramatorsk by Russian forces. The missile attack was carried out with an Iskander high-explosive fragmentation missile, which damaged several buildings and infrastructure.
One person died and two others were wounded in the morning rocket attack on Kramatorsk. The head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin reported the updated data on the victims of the shelling, UNN reported.
1 killed and 2 wounded - this is the updated information on the attack on Kramatorsk. The wounded received the necessary medical care and do not require hospitalization.
Details
Filashkin said that in the morning the Russians fired an Iskander high-explosive fragmentation missile at the city. This damaged 7 high-rise buildings, 3 enterprises and 3 social infrastructure facilities.
The circumstances of this crime are being carefully documented by law enforcement.
Recall
Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk in Donetsk region this morning. The attack killed a man and wounded another person. It was noted that a 49-year-old man died at the site of the hit, and his 31-year-old daughter was wounded.