Strike on Kramatorsk: number of wounded increased to two

One person died and two others were wounded in the morning rocket attack on Kramatorsk. The head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin reported the updated data on the victims of the shelling, UNN reported.

1 killed and 2 wounded - this is the updated information on the attack on Kramatorsk. The wounded received the necessary medical care and do not require hospitalization. - Filashkin said.

Details

Filashkin said that in the morning the Russians fired an Iskander high-explosive fragmentation missile at the city. This damaged 7 high-rise buildings, 3 enterprises and 3 social infrastructure facilities.

The circumstances of this crime are being carefully documented by law enforcement.

