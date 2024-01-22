Interior Ministry shows Kupyansk after the latest shelling: VIDEO

The Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of the shelling of Kupyansk, which was shelled by Russians with artillery this evening. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from law enforcement.

Law enforcement officials also reported that two people who were in the car at the time of the attack were injured.

The impact caused a car to catch fire. ... The driver of the car died on the spot. Another man was wounded. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire caused by enemy fire - the Interior Ministry wrote under the video.

In addition, the shelling damaged residential buildings and a commercial establishment in the town.

Earlier , UNN reported with reference to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, that Russians attacked Kupyansk with artillery. As a result, one person was killed and another was wounded.