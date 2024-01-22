Sappers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovs'k Region show how to dispose of an aircraft missile warhead
Kyiv • UNN
The sappers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have safely neutralized and destroyed a warhead from an X-59 guided missile found at a cemetery in Dniprovsky district.
Rescuers neutralized a warhead of an X-59 guided missile in the Dnipro region. The press service of the State Emergency Service showed how the dangerous find was transported and detonated , UNN reports .
Details
It is noted that a dangerous shell was found on the territory of a cemetery in the Dniprovsky district.
In particular, the sappers carefully removed and transported the warhead of an X-59 guided missile to a specially prepared location. The demolition team destroyed it in compliance with safety regulations.