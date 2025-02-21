Boxing match between Dubois and Parker canceled

World heavyweight champion Daniel DuBois withdrew from Saturday's title defense against Joseph Parker after falling ill. The results of the fight were supposed to determine Oleksandr Usyk's next opponent for the world title.

This was reported by BoxingScene, UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, the boxing match for the IBF heavyweight title between Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker, which was scheduled to take place this Saturday, has been canceled. According to the publication, the reason for the cancellation is a viral infection in Dubois. According to The Ring magazine, Dubois may be replaced by Lawrence Okoli, David Adeleke and Murad Aliyev. It is currently unknown whether they will be offered a fight. It is noted that the organizers are currently considering their candidacies.

Recall

IBF world heavyweight champion Daniel DuBois entered the ring to face absolute world champion Oleksandr Usyk after his second victory over Tyson Fury asked for a rematch.

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk defeated British boxer Tyson Fury in a rematch in Riyadh. The champion retained the WBA Super, WBO, WBC, IBO and The Ring titles in the super-heavyweight division.

It was planned that Oleksandr Usyk's next opponent would be the winner of the fight between Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker. The fight was to take place on February 22 in Riyadh, and its winner would get a chance to fight with the Ukrainian for the title of absolute world champion.