Boxing match between Dubois and Parker canceled

Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 1731 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 10572 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 11327 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 102205 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 82750 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110695 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116058 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 144114 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115052 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167839 views

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 92962 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 78264 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 32861 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 60306 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100504 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 10905 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 102236 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 144132 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 135243 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167856 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 5420 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130425 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132437 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161134 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140662 views
Boxing match between Dubois and Parker canceled

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24409 views

IBF champion Daniel DuBois refused to defend his title against Joseph Parker due to a viral infection. The organizers are considering Okolie, Adeleke and Aliyev as replacements.

World heavyweight champion Daniel DuBois withdrew from Saturday's title defense against Joseph Parker after falling ill. The results of the fight were supposed to determine Oleksandr Usyk's next opponent for the world title.

This was reported by BoxingScene, UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, the boxing match for the IBF heavyweight title between Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker, which was scheduled to take place this Saturday, has been canceled. According to the publication, the reason for the cancellation is a viral infection in Dubois. According to The Ring magazine, Dubois may be replaced by Lawrence Okoli, David Adeleke and Murad Aliyev. It is currently unknown whether they will be offered a fight. It is noted that the organizers are currently considering their candidacies.

Recall

IBF world heavyweight champion Daniel DuBois entered the ring to face absolute world champion Oleksandr Usyk after his second victory over Tyson Fury asked for a rematch.

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk defeated British boxer Tyson Fury in a rematch in Riyadh. The champion retained the WBA Super, WBO, WBC, IBO and The Ring titles in the super-heavyweight division.

 It was planned that Oleksandr Usyk's next opponent would be the winner of the fight between Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker. The fight was to take place on February 22 in Riyadh, and its winner would get a chance to fight with the Ukrainian for the title of absolute world champion. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
riyadhRiyadh
oleksandr-usykOleksandr Usyk

