Borrell: EU to discuss Ukraine's €50 billion plan for reforms and aid today

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88859 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109047 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151814 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155741 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251649 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174471 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165680 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226590 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36826 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71115 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38969 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32379 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64955 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251649 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226590 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212559 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238278 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225023 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88859 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64955 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71115 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113188 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114073 views
Borrell: EU to discuss Ukraine's €50 billion plan for reforms and aid today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27780 views

The EU will discuss a recovery plan for Ukraine, mobilizing 50 billion euros to support reforms and help Ukraine.

Ukraine's plan to mobilize 50 billion euros to support reforms and help Ukraine will be a key topic for discussion by EU ministers at today's meeting. This was stated by the head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell before the meeting of foreign and development ministers in Brussels on Tuesday, UNN reported.

The main issue today will be to discuss the Plan for Ukraine presented by the Ukrainian government to see how reconstruction and reform should go hand in hand

- Borrell said.

"We have to continue to support Ukraine, first of all militarily, but yesterday we did it at a conference for the defense industry. And today we will see how we can mobilize 50 billion euros to support reforms in Ukraine and to support Ukraine as a country," the EU High Representative said.

According to him, they will also discuss the Gaza Strip and other crises, including what is happening in Africa, particularly in Sudan.

Ukraine's plan has been submitted to EU countries for endorsement, first reactions are rather positive - European Commission18.04.24, 10:40 • 21653 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
ukraineUkraine

