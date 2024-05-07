Borrell: EU to discuss Ukraine's €50 billion plan for reforms and aid today

Ukraine's plan to mobilize 50 billion euros to support reforms and help Ukraine will be a key topic for discussion by EU ministers at today's meeting. This was stated by the head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell before the meeting of foreign and development ministers in Brussels on Tuesday, UNN reported.

The main issue today will be to discuss the Plan for Ukraine presented by the Ukrainian government to see how reconstruction and reform should go hand in hand - Borrell said.

"We have to continue to support Ukraine, first of all militarily, but yesterday we did it at a conference for the defense industry. And today we will see how we can mobilize 50 billion euros to support reforms in Ukraine and to support Ukraine as a country," the EU High Representative said.

According to him, they will also discuss the Gaza Strip and other crises, including what is happening in Africa, particularly in Sudan.

