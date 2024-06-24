$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 88826 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 98947 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117039 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187840 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232342 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142700 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368699 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181672 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149591 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197881 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Borrel threatens Georgia to "close its doors" to EU membership

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16920 views

Georgia risks closing its doors to EU membership if it continues to pass controversial laws, European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and security policy Josep Borrel said in a statement

Borrel threatens Georgia to "close its doors" to EU membership

EU foreign ministers are discussing the situation in Georgia  due to the approval of the law on "foreign agents". As stated European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and security policy Josep Borrel,  if the country's authorities "continue to follow the same path",  the doors to Georgia's accession to the European Union will be closed. This is reported by UNN

 the door to Georgia's accession to the European Union is open. But if the government continues to follow the same path, continues to do what it does, this door will be closed. And the Georgian people will pay for the consequences, suffer from the fact that the European perspective will be reduced or even canceled

- Borrel stated.

He also said that he will present to the EU foreign ministers  a document with options for actions that the EU can take in the short and medium term in order to  Improve the situation in Georgia. 

"Don't wait for concrete decisions today, this is a political debate about orientation. But in the short term, there are measures that can be taken, for example: ending support through the European Peace Fund; ending high - level political contacts; or considering the possibility of ending part of the financial support that comes directly to the government," Borrel said.

recall  

The Tbilisi parliament finally adopted the controversial law on "foreign agents" on May 14. The new rule obliges NGOs and media outlets that receive more than 20 percent of funding from abroad to register as "foreign agents".

The European Union admits that against the background of the law "on foreign agents", which was adopted in Georgia, the EU may review the visa-free regime with Tbilisi.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
