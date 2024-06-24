Borrel threatens Georgia to "close its doors" to EU membership

EU foreign ministers are discussing the situation in Georgia due to the approval of the law on "foreign agents". As stated European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and security policy Josep Borrel, if the country's authorities "continue to follow the same path", the doors to Georgia's accession to the European Union will be closed. This is reported by UNN.

the door to Georgia's accession to the European Union is open. But if the government continues to follow the same path, continues to do what it does, this door will be closed. And the Georgian people will pay for the consequences, suffer from the fact that the European perspective will be reduced or even canceled - Borrel stated.

He also said that he will present to the EU foreign ministers a document with options for actions that the EU can take in the short and medium term in order to Improve the situation in Georgia.

"Don't wait for concrete decisions today, this is a political debate about orientation. But in the short term, there are measures that can be taken, for example: ending support through the European Peace Fund; ending high - level political contacts; or considering the possibility of ending part of the financial support that comes directly to the government," Borrel said.

recall

The Tbilisi parliament finally adopted the controversial law on "foreign agents" on May 14. The new rule obliges NGOs and media outlets that receive more than 20 percent of funding from abroad to register as "foreign agents".

The European Union admits that against the background of the law "on foreign agents", which was adopted in Georgia, the EU may review the visa-free regime with Tbilisi.