Border guards spectacularly destroyed 8 enemy vehicles and communication equipment

February 7, 08:45 PM • 7896 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 13309 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 18110 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 23589 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 21508 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 24438 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 35894 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 47737 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 42992 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 32274 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Power restrictions on February 8: Ukrenergo introduces schedules for the entire dayFebruary 7, 06:19 PM • 8742 views
Protests in Milan: Thousands of people spoke out against the 2026 Olympics and the environmental consequences of the GamesFebruary 7, 06:50 PM • 4558 views
Syrskyi: Russians plan to increase the number of unmanned systems troops to 165,000 by 2026February 7, 09:21 PM • 6188 views
Umerov discussed defense cooperation with French Armed Forces Minister Wautrin: what was agreed uponPhotoFebruary 7, 09:42 PM • 4622 views
In Zaporizhzhia, "flag-bearers" were captured: the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the "advance" of Russian forcesVideo10:34 PM • 4196 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 28251 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 49489 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 44151 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 45914 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 59400 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 15901 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 30233 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 32468 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 41407 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 44524 views
Border guards spectacularly destroyed 8 enemy vehicles and communication equipment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Operators of the "Hart" brigade's attack drones destroyed eight vehicles and enemy communication equipment in the South-Slobozhansky direction. Enemy personnel were also hit.

Border guards spectacularly destroyed 8 enemy vehicles and communication equipment

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, operators of attack drones of the border brigade "Hart" inflicted a series of strikes on enemy targets. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, which also published a corresponding video, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the operation, eight vehicles used by the enemy to deliver ammunition and personnel were destroyed, and communication equipment and enemy manpower were also hit.

Servicemen of the State Border Guard Service, as part of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, continue to perform combat missions to counter the Russian occupation forces in the north of Kharkiv region.

- the caption to the video reads.

Recall

The Defense Forces captured a group of Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction who wanted to film a fake video about an alleged "advance" in this sector of the front.

Near Pokrovsk, Ukrainian drones helped defenders avoid capture: the Air Assault Forces showed a video02.02.26, 11:53 • 4942 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine