Border guards spectacularly destroyed 8 enemy vehicles and communication equipment
Kyiv • UNN
Operators of the "Hart" brigade's attack drones destroyed eight vehicles and enemy communication equipment in the South-Slobozhansky direction. Enemy personnel were also hit.
In the South-Slobozhansky direction, operators of attack drones of the border brigade "Hart" inflicted a series of strikes on enemy targets. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, which also published a corresponding video, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that as a result of the operation, eight vehicles used by the enemy to deliver ammunition and personnel were destroyed, and communication equipment and enemy manpower were also hit.
Servicemen of the State Border Guard Service, as part of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, continue to perform combat missions to counter the Russian occupation forces in the north of Kharkiv region.
Recall
The Defense Forces captured a group of Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction who wanted to film a fake video about an alleged "advance" in this sector of the front.
