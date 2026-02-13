Border guards in the South destroyed an enemy boat and a robotic complex

$43.030.06
February 12, 04:21 PM • 13109 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
February 12, 04:03 PM • 23069 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 20218 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 25372 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
February 12, 11:56 AM • 23875 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
February 12, 11:18 AM • 22775 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 24159 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 28915 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 74638 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
February 11, 07:42 PM • 50177 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 15675 views
The Rada is preparing election scenarios during the war and is already promising the first documentFebruary 12, 02:42 PM • 12893 views
In Poltava region, a guardian is suspected of torturing her younger sisters, whom she forced to kneel for two days without foodFebruary 12, 04:03 PM • 4200 views
In Bukovyna, a man involved in the abduction of a 13-year-old girl was detainedPhotoFebruary 12, 04:48 PM • 10173 views
Almost half a million Ukrainian refugees have left Germany06:46 PM • 6054 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 37258 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 79299 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 70279 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 73618 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 09:00 AM • 80391 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sybiha
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Shevchenko
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 15688 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 19587 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 44862 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 39049 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 40728 views
Technology
Social network
Starlink
Heating
The Diplomat

Border guards in the South destroyed an enemy boat and a robotic complex

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

State Border Guard Service drone pilots in the South hit an enemy boat, a ground robotic complex, a communication antenna, and a video surveillance camera. The State Border Guard Service continues to effectively reduce the enemy's capabilities.

Border guards in the South destroyed an enemy boat and a robotic complex

In the South, drone pilots of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) continue to successfully destroy enemy targets. The SBGS published the corresponding video on YouTube, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that thanks to professional and coordinated work, this time the following were hit: an enemy boat, a ground robotic complex, a communication antenna, and a video surveillance camera.

The SBGS effectively reduces the enemy's capabilities and remains an integral part of the Ukrainian Defense Forces

- the video description says.

Recall

Units of the "Hart" border brigade launched effective strikes on the invaders' positions in the South-Slobozhansky direction. Drones hit a truck, SUVs, communication antennas, shelters, and enemy personnel.

Border guards spectacularly destroyed 8 enemy vehicles and communication equipment08.02.26, 05:57 • 5353 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine