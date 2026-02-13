Border guards in the South destroyed an enemy boat and a robotic complex

In the South, drone pilots of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) continue to successfully destroy enemy targets. The SBGS published the corresponding video on YouTube, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that thanks to professional and coordinated work, this time the following were hit: an enemy boat, a ground robotic complex, a communication antenna, and a video surveillance camera.

The SBGS effectively reduces the enemy's capabilities and remains an integral part of the Ukrainian Defense Forces - the video description says.

Recall

Units of the "Hart" border brigade launched effective strikes on the invaders' positions in the South-Slobozhansky direction. Drones hit a truck, SUVs, communication antennas, shelters, and enemy personnel.

