Border guards detain man who recruited women for sex work in Italy

Border guards detained a man while he was trying to smuggle abroad four girls whom he was recruiting for sex work in Italy. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, according to UNN.

The man found potential "victims" through his acquaintances and offered them high-paying jobs abroad. During the meeting with the girls, he promised $300 per hour, and they had to give him half of the money. The man took care of the necessary documents for departure, - the State Border Guard Service reports.

Details

The organizer was detained while trying to smuggle four girls abroad, who were to be taken by bus to Moldova and then by plane to Italy.

He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 149 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Human trafficking". The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of three to eight years.

Recall

A resident of Odesa tried to illegally smuggle two men abroad, hiding one of them in the trunk of a car. It is known that the driver took $400 and $300 from the passengers for this service, respectively.