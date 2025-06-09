Atmospheric front brings coolness and rain: what will the weather be like in the coming days

$41.400.07
"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters
08:00 AM • 9442 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

07:12 AM • 12408 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

06:30 AM • 15860 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Exclusive
05:45 AM • 40653 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

June 8, 02:44 PM • 47201 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 104985 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 144660 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 89525 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 105616 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 89947 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Popular news

The shelling will continue until Russia can be forced to peace

June 9, 12:05 AM • 26572 views

In Poland, the results of the presidential election may be reviewed due to suspicions of falsification

June 9, 01:18 AM • 39559 views

Explosions in Cheboksary, restrictions at Russian airports: Russia claims Ukrainian UAV attack

June 9, 01:50 AM • 19042 views

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

06:13 AM • 28155 views

The General Staff confirmed the destruction of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in the Russian Federation: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

06:55 AM • 8510 views
Publications

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

08:00 AM • 9442 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

05:45 AM • 40653 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 53138 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 207665 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 193437 views
UNN Lite

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

08:01 AM • 2644 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

07:12 AM • 12408 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 92168 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 115444 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 184032 views
Atmospheric front brings coolness and rain: what will the weather be like in the coming days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Weather changes in Ukraine: an atmospheric front from the northwest will bring short-term rains, thunderstorms and lower temperatures. In the south and east, the heat will subside from June 10.

Atmospheric front brings coolness and rain: what will the weather be like in the coming days

An atmospheric front has arrived in Ukraine, as a result of which it is getting cooler in some regions. This was announced by weather forecaster Natalia Ptukha of the Ukrhydrometeorological Center on the air of the national telethon on Monday, reports UNN.

Details

"Starting from the first days of this week, the weather in Ukraine is changing, as an atmospheric front is coming from the northwest. Today and even yesterday evening, the western regions felt its influence, then it moves to the south-eastern part, but on June 9 it will pass through the central and north-eastern regions, and on June 10 - it will shift to the south-eastern ones, there may be short-term rains and isolated thunderstorms," Ptukha said.

According to her, due to the arrival of the atmospheric front, the temperature has already decreased in such regions as the western, northern and most of the central ones.

More detailed weather forecast

On June 9, in the northern and central regions - 22-28 degrees, and in the western ones 17-22 degrees, tomorrow such a temperature will be in other regions.

It is still hot in the southern and eastern regions, daily maximum - 29-34 degrees, but starting from the 10th, during June 11, the temperature will decrease by 5-8 degrees.

As for precipitation, on Tuesday the weather will be mostly dry with clearings, however, given the air currents from the northwest, the air mass will be fresh.

On Wednesday, a new atmospheric front is expected from the west, which will then move further to the eastern regions on Thursday.

Should we expect a sudden thunderstorm, which, for example, happened on June 8

"It is worth noting that it was not entirely unexpected thunderstorm. There was a forecast that an unstable situation was expected in some places in the Kyiv region, and short-term rains could occur in some months of the region. They warn about their intensity directly when the atmospheric front approaches," the weather forecaster noted.

According to Ptukha, there may be thunderstorms.

"Today, their probability is lower in the western and northern regions. It may become more active in some north-eastern and central regions, as the front has shifted there, and there may be local thunderstorm centers. Tomorrow this front will be in the south-east of Ukraine. The next portion of precipitation will be starting from Wednesday," the weather forecaster said.

The weakening of the heat: since today, forecasters predict a decrease in temperature and short-term rains09.06.25, 06:07 • 2884 views

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyWeather and environment
Ukraine
