Atmospheric front brings coolness and rain: what will the weather be like in the coming days

An atmospheric front has arrived in Ukraine, as a result of which it is getting cooler in some regions. This was announced by weather forecaster Natalia Ptukha of the Ukrhydrometeorological Center on the air of the national telethon on Monday, reports UNN.

Details

"Starting from the first days of this week, the weather in Ukraine is changing, as an atmospheric front is coming from the northwest. Today and even yesterday evening, the western regions felt its influence, then it moves to the south-eastern part, but on June 9 it will pass through the central and north-eastern regions, and on June 10 - it will shift to the south-eastern ones, there may be short-term rains and isolated thunderstorms," Ptukha said.

According to her, due to the arrival of the atmospheric front, the temperature has already decreased in such regions as the western, northern and most of the central ones.

More detailed weather forecast

On June 9, in the northern and central regions - 22-28 degrees, and in the western ones 17-22 degrees, tomorrow such a temperature will be in other regions.

It is still hot in the southern and eastern regions, daily maximum - 29-34 degrees, but starting from the 10th, during June 11, the temperature will decrease by 5-8 degrees.

As for precipitation, on Tuesday the weather will be mostly dry with clearings, however, given the air currents from the northwest, the air mass will be fresh.

On Wednesday, a new atmospheric front is expected from the west, which will then move further to the eastern regions on Thursday.

Should we expect a sudden thunderstorm, which, for example, happened on June 8

"It is worth noting that it was not entirely unexpected thunderstorm. There was a forecast that an unstable situation was expected in some places in the Kyiv region, and short-term rains could occur in some months of the region. They warn about their intensity directly when the atmospheric front approaches," the weather forecaster noted.

According to Ptukha, there may be thunderstorms.

"Today, their probability is lower in the western and northern regions. It may become more active in some north-eastern and central regions, as the front has shifted there, and there may be local thunderstorm centers. Tomorrow this front will be in the south-east of Ukraine. The next portion of precipitation will be starting from Wednesday," the weather forecaster said.

