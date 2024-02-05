Border guards detain border violators in Bukovyna at gunpoint: search for smuggler continues

In Bukovyna, Chernivtsi region, border guards detained three border violators, and the search for the smuggler is ongoing. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

On January 4, in the afternoon, border guards of the Selyatyn Border Guard Service detained three offenders. They were heading to the border along mountain trails within the border strip in the Vyzhnytsia district of Chernivtsi region, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that to stop the illegal actions, border guards had to make several warning shots. A group of men who planned to illegally get to Romania were detected and detained using technical surveillance equipment and a sniffer dog.

Residents of Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions were detained a few meters from the state line.

The detained offenders were taken to the border guard unit and the documents for bringing them to justice under Art. 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses "Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine" were drawn up.

For malicious disobedience to a lawful order of the State Border Guard Service, one of the men was also charged under Article 185-10 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. The further fate of the detainees will be decided by the court.

Recall

Border guards in Zakarpattia region detected a group of men trying to illegally cross the border with Hungary. The men were hiding in the woods near the border with bags of basic necessities, having paid smugglers from 500 to 4000 USD for assistance in crossing the border illegally. After the detention, the group was taken to draw up administrative reports.