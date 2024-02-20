Border guards destroy Russian surveillance complex "Murom-P" with a kamikaze drone

The State Border Guard Service's aerial reconnaissance drones destroyed a Russian video surveillance complex that was adjusting the occupiers' artillery. This is reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, according to UNN.

Details

The agency said that the destroyed Russian Murom-P is capable of conducting optical and thermal surveillance at a range of up to 10 km,

The skill of the State Border Guard Service's aerial reconnaissance and 4 FPV drones deprived the invaders of the opportunity to adjust artillery and track the movements of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in this location - the State Border Guard Service summarized.

