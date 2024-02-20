Border guards destroy Russian surveillance complex "Murom-P" with a kamikaze drone

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88846 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109040 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151808 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155735 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251646 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174471 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165680 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226589 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36804 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71093 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38945 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32358 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64934 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251646 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226589 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212558 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238278 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225023 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88846 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64934 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71093 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113187 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114072 views
Border guards destroy Russian surveillance complex "Murom-P" with a kamikaze drone

Border guards destroy Russian surveillance complex "Murom-P" with a kamikaze drone

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23057 views

Ukrainian border guards used kamikaze drones to destroy a Russian video surveillance system "Murom-P" that was adjusting Russian artillery and tracking the movement of the Defense Forces.

The State Border Guard Service's aerial reconnaissance drones destroyed a Russian video surveillance complex that was adjusting the occupiers' artillery. This is reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, according to UNN

Details

The agency said that the destroyed Russian Murom-P   is capable of conducting optical and thermal surveillance at a range of up to 10 km,

The skill of the State Border Guard Service's aerial reconnaissance and 4 FPV drones deprived the invaders of the opportunity to adjust artillery and track the movements of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in this location

- the State Border Guard Service summarized.

Recall

Ukrainian Special Forces destroyed a mobile launcher and storage containers for Russian Zala and Lantset drones spotted in the southern part of the country

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising