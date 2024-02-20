Border guards destroy Russian surveillance complex "Murom-P" with a kamikaze drone
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian border guards used kamikaze drones to destroy a Russian video surveillance system "Murom-P" that was adjusting Russian artillery and tracking the movement of the Defense Forces.
The State Border Guard Service's aerial reconnaissance drones destroyed a Russian video surveillance complex that was adjusting the occupiers' artillery. This is reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, according to UNN.
Details
The agency said that the destroyed Russian Murom-P is capable of conducting optical and thermal surveillance at a range of up to 10 km,
The skill of the State Border Guard Service's aerial reconnaissance and 4 FPV drones deprived the invaders of the opportunity to adjust artillery and track the movements of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in this location
Recall
Ukrainian Special Forces destroyed a mobile launcher and storage containers for Russian Zala and Lantset drones spotted in the southern part of the country
