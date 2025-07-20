Ukrainian border guards captured a Russian marine in the Kursk direction. The serviceman got lost and came to the State Border Guard Service post himself. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.

Details

The captive turned out to be a serviceman of the 40th separate marine brigade. According to his testimony, he got lost and independently came to the positions of Ukrainian border guards.

As it turned out, less than a month ago, the captive signed a one-year contract with the Russian army, for which he was promised 3 million rubles. However, according to the serviceman, he never received these funds.

The occupier was immediately sent to storm Ukrainian positions, which ended more or less positively for him, which cannot be said about the rest of the invaders who took part in the storm.

