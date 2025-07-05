During assault operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction, fighters of the GUR unit "Legion "Freedom of Russia"" captured Nigerian Kehinde Oluwagbemileke. This was reported by the GUR press service, according to UNN.

During assault operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction, fighters of the GUR unit "Legion "Freedom of Russia"" captured foreign national Kehinde Oluwagbemileke. Kehinde was a student at the Moscow Higher School of Economics, who was drawn into the war under the pretext of "quick earnings" and "safe service." He served in the 503rd Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces. The Muscovites promised him a "light walk" and support in consolidating positions, but instead threw him into a "meat assault." - reported the GUR.

The man in the video said that he has a Russian passport, which was given to him for "joining the 'SVO' (special military operation)", because before that he was in a Russian prison, from where he went to war.

He said that he saw Chinese, Africans, including those from Nigeria, Ghana, and Cameroon, in the Russian army.

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers in the Siversk direction captured two Cameroonian citizens who fought against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation.