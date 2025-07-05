$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
12:33 PM • 2693 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 76415 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 144486 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 77071 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 88243 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 114216 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 189952 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 196189 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171638 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 168565 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3m/s
28%
752mm
Popular news
Dnipropetrovsk region under attack: 4 injured, houses destroyedJuly 5, 05:04 AM • 5228 views
Kherson region: Russia attacked dozens of settlements, damaging houses, gas pipelineJuly 5, 05:41 AM • 9064 views
Court once again did not allow the NABU detective to close the case regarding Shabunin's organization of fictitious secondments to the NAPC - veteranJuly 5, 06:29 AM • 8085 views
Kyiv region suffered a night attack by Russian drones: what is knownJuly 5, 06:38 AM • 7811 views
BlackRock halted talks on Ukraine reconstruction fund after Trump's election victory - Bloomberg11:36 AM • 4122 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 3795 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 76422 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 144495 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 94347 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 98636 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concert08:59 AM • 3039 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 131842 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 162413 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 136913 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 137680 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Fighters of the LPR unit captured a Nigerian who fought on the side of the occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 530 views

Fighters of the HUR unit "Freedom of Russia Legion" captured Nigerian Kehinde Oluwagbemileke in the Zaporizhzhia direction. He was a student of the Moscow Higher School of Economics and fought as part of the 503rd Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces.

Fighters of the LPR unit captured a Nigerian who fought on the side of the occupiers

During assault operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction, fighters of the GUR unit "Legion "Freedom of Russia"" captured Nigerian Kehinde Oluwagbemileke. This was reported by the GUR press service, according to UNN.

During assault operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction, fighters of the GUR unit "Legion "Freedom of Russia"" captured foreign national Kehinde Oluwagbemileke. Kehinde was a student at the Moscow Higher School of Economics, who was drawn into the war under the pretext of "quick earnings" and "safe service." He served in the 503rd Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces. The Muscovites promised him a "light walk" and support in consolidating positions, but instead threw him into a "meat assault."

- reported the GUR.

The man in the video said that he has a Russian passport, which was given to him for "joining the 'SVO' (special military operation)", because before that he was in a Russian prison, from where he went to war.

He said that he saw Chinese, Africans, including those from Nigeria, Ghana, and Cameroon, in the Russian army.

Recall

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers in the Siversk direction captured two Cameroonian citizens who fought against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Ghana
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Nigeria
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9