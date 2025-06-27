Border guard disappeared in Zakarpattia: Border Guard Service reported that searches are ongoing

A border guard went missing in Zakarpattia. The State Border Guard Service announced that searches are currently underway and also denied information that the reason for the escape could have been a planned deployment to the combat zone, UNN reports with reference to the SBGS press service.

Last week, the fact of a serviceman's failure to report to his unit was indeed discovered. On that day, he was not involved in service, but he was supposed to perform other tasks assigned to him - reported the SBGS.

It is noted that searches and establishment of the whereabouts immediately began in the unit.

All options are being considered. We cannot rule out that he could have illegally crossed the border, as signs of border violation were recorded in the area - added the SBGS.

Ukrainian border guards handed over information about the missing soldier to their Slovak colleagues, who reported that there were no facts of detention of a SBGS serviceman.

We emphasize that information about a possible border violation was also provided to the Slovak border guards. At present, no confirmation has been received from the adjacent side about the detention of a SBGS serviceman by them - said the SBGS.

Crossing the border outside the checkpoint is not only illegal, but also dangerous: border guards recorded a bear

The SBGS also denied information that the serviceman allegedly could have fled because he did not want to get into the combat zone.

The information that the subject of his disappearance could be a planned deployment to the combat zone is untrue. I will note that such an issue was not considered - the message says.

The border guards emphasized that the missing serviceman has been serving since 2023 and has already participated in combat operations against the Russian invaders.

This serviceman serves under contract and in 2023, as part of SBGS units, participated in repelling the Russian invasion of Ukraine - noted the SBGS.

The SBGS emphasizes that they have informed law enforcement agencies about the disappearance of the serviceman.

Supplement

In Lviv region, a man who tried to illegally cross the border for the third time using online maps was detained. He was discovered with the help of technical surveillance means and an administrative protocol was drawn up.