Crossing the border outside the checkpoint is not only illegal, but also dangerous: border guards recorded a bear

Border guard surveillance systems recorded a bear on the border. The State Border Guard Service emphasized that attempts to cross the border outside checkpoints are not only illegal, but also dangerous, reports UNN.

Remote monitoring devices have been installed in the most likely directions of movement of border violators. And although these cameras are designed for people, recently they have been increasingly recording wild animals. This time, a bear came into the lens - the message says.

Therefore, the SBGS warns: attempts to cross the border outside checkpoints are not only illegal, but also dangerous.

Addition

The bodies of two Ukrainians who tried to illegally cross the state border in a mountainous area were found by border guards of the Chernivtsi detachment. The preliminary cause of death is hypothermia.