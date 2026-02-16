Bondi Beach mass shooting suspect appears in Australian court for the first time

Photo: Reuters

In Sydney, the trial of 24-year-old Navid Akram has begun. He is accused of shooting people during the Jewish Hanukkah celebration late last year. The tragedy, which occurred on December 14, claimed the lives of 15 people and shocked all of Australia due to the brutality of the attack and the terrorist nature of the crime. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Navid Akram has been charged with a total of 59 offenses, including the murder of 15 people, attempted murder of 40 others, and committing a terrorist act. During the first hearing, the defendant was in the maximum-security Goulburn prison and participated in the proceedings via video link.

Sydney shooter faces 59 charges, including murder and terrorism

For most of the time, he remained silent, only briefly confirming that he understood the court's decision to extend the ban on disclosing the personal data of the victims of the tragedy.

My client is doing as well as can be expected under very difficult conditions of detention. We are just beginning the process and are awaiting the official statement from the prosecution. — stated the defendant's lawyer, Ben Archbold.

Lawyer Ben Archbold emphasized to reporters that it is too early to talk about a plea of guilty, as he has not yet discussed the details of the attack itself with the defendant.

The defense attorney noted that despite the high-profile nature of the case, his team is fulfilling its professional obligations without regard to personal feelings about the tragedy. The court ruled to keep Akram in custody without bail, and the next hearing in the case is scheduled for April 2026.

Recall

On Sunday, December 14, on Bondi Beach in Australia, two armed men opened fire during a Hanukkah celebration.

It was previously reported that at least 16 people, including a child, died as a result of the terrorist attack during the Hanukkah celebration in Sydney. About 40 more people were injured, some of whom are in serious and critical condition.