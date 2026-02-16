Bondi Beach mass shooting suspect appears in Australian court for the first time

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
12:16 AM • 7056 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 14573 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 36052 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 37004 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 31693 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 30450 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 70447 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 50735 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 44865 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 34523 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
7m/s
85%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Member states of the Peace Council pledged over $5 billion for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip – TrumpFebruary 15, 08:23 PM • 3770 views
Colombian President agrees to establish an independent commission to investigate rebel links to drug traffickingFebruary 15, 08:50 PM • 3356 views
Hungary and Slovakia demand Croatia open an alternative route for transit of oil from Russia bypassing UkraineFebruary 15, 09:02 PM • 7182 views
Warner Bros Discovery is considering resuming sale talks with Paramount amid a revised offerFebruary 15, 09:47 PM • 4252 views
Massive damage to energy infrastructure recorded in Belgorod region due to massive shellingVideoFebruary 15, 10:26 PM • 6752 views
Publications
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 36032 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 100714 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 158655 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 89435 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 105894 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Viktor Orbán
Marco Rubio
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
China
Washington, D.C.
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brand01:45 AM • 2088 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 17682 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 26109 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 24792 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 27663 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
The Diplomat
Brent Crude

Bondi Beach mass shooting suspect appears in Australian court for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Navid Akram, 24, accused of shooting 15 people during a Hanukkah celebration, appeared in an Australian court. He faces 59 charges, including murder and terrorism.

Bondi Beach mass shooting suspect appears in Australian court for the first time
Photo: Reuters

In Sydney, the trial of 24-year-old Navid Akram has begun. He is accused of shooting people during the Jewish Hanukkah celebration late last year. The tragedy, which occurred on December 14, claimed the lives of 15 people and shocked all of Australia due to the brutality of the attack and the terrorist nature of the crime. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Navid Akram has been charged with a total of 59 offenses, including the murder of 15 people, attempted murder of 40 others, and committing a terrorist act. During the first hearing, the defendant was in the maximum-security Goulburn prison and participated in the proceedings via video link.

Sydney shooter faces 59 charges, including murder and terrorism17.12.25, 09:53 • 3585 views

For most of the time, he remained silent, only briefly confirming that he understood the court's decision to extend the ban on disclosing the personal data of the victims of the tragedy.

My client is doing as well as can be expected under very difficult conditions of detention. We are just beginning the process and are awaiting the official statement from the prosecution.

— stated the defendant's lawyer, Ben Archbold.

Lawyer Ben Archbold emphasized to reporters that it is too early to talk about a plea of guilty, as he has not yet discussed the details of the attack itself with the defendant.

The defense attorney noted that despite the high-profile nature of the case, his team is fulfilling its professional obligations without regard to personal feelings about the tragedy. The court ruled to keep Akram in custody without bail, and the next hearing in the case is scheduled for April 2026.

Recall

On Sunday, December 14, on Bondi Beach in Australia, two armed men opened fire during a Hanukkah celebration.

It was previously reported that at least 16 people, including a child, died as a result of the terrorist attack during the Hanukkah celebration in Sydney. About 40 more people were injured, some of whom are in serious and critical condition.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Reuters
Australia