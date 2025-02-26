Bohdan Krotevych resigns as Azov's chief of staff

Lieutenant Colonel Bohdan "Tavr" Krotevych is completing his service and leaving the post of Chief of Staff of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov". The command and personnel of Azov thanked him for more than 10 years of service. This is stated in the message of "Azov", writes UNN.

Details

Krotevych joined Azov in 2014 and rose from infantryman to platoon commander. He took part in key ATO/JFO combat operations and contributed to the unit's development. In 2021, he became the head of Azov's headquarters, and after the start of the full-scale invasion, he participated in the management of the defense of Mariupol.

After returning from captivity in September 2022, Krotevych began restoring the unit's combat capability and transforming it into the 12th Azov Brigade. He coordinated the brigade's actions in the battles in the Zaporizhzhia sector during the summer counteroffensive of 2023.

After returning to his duties as the brigade's chief of staff, Tavr made efforts to ensure defense and counteroffensive in the Kreminna and Toretsk sectors.

Krotevych also inspired civilians to join the Defense Forces.

Recall

In 2024, Azov announced a call for foreign volunteers. For its part, the brigade promised to provide recruits with modern weapons, quality training, and motivated brotherhood.

Azov Brigade announces recruitment of foreigners