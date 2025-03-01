Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 101078 views

Expert Judy James analyzed Trump's behavior during the altercation with Zelensky in the Oval Office. She characterized Trump as an “alpha male” in a state of aggressive excitement and described the key moments of the conflict.

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

A body language expert has described US President Donald Trump as an "alpha male" and noted that he was in a state of "aggressive excitement" during an altercation in the Oval Office with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by the Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Details 

On Friday, after the presidential press conference, Judy James, a body language expert, told the DailyMail that the meeting showed "Trump's alpha male in a state of aggressive excitement.

Judy James noted that Trump was asserting his power and authority at the time of the conversation, behaving like a leader who does not allow himself to be defeated. She also drew attention to the role of US Vice President J.D. Vance, who, in her opinion, acted as a "wingman" in the verbal conflict. She also pointed to Vance's dispute with Zelensky, saying that he behaved "like a grain of sand irritating an oyster to create a pearl.

"From an animal point of view, it would be appropriate for the subordinate to engage in verbal conflict, but not the alpha, who cannot be replaced or seen to be defeated," she added. - "So Trump was taking a big risk when he listened to the two men argue and eventually decided to step into the ring himself.

Describing Trump's subsequent intervention, James said: "Trump finally intervened, taking over the baton from JD Vance by shouting "No, no, no!" and raising both hands to stop the fight. 

"Calling himself a world peacemaker, it was ironic to see him trying to stop a verbal altercation... and ending up beating himself up.

The expert drew attention to Trump's raised index finger, which is his favorite gesture of power, but even this gesture failed to calm the dispute, as both leaders raised their voices and simultaneously shouted at each other. Trump accused Zelensky of "disrespect," and his face turned red with anger, the newspaper said.

Zelenskyy, for his part, did not give up, and even showed Trump photos of the destruction that Ukraine had suffered. He said he thanked the American people for their support, but disagreed with the criticism.

"However, the ending looked like the actors were leaving the stage. Former TV star Trump winked at the audience, letting them know that everything was fine, and former TV star Zelensky gave a thumbs up," she said.

"Vance went over and patted his boss, as if trying to prove that he had won the fight," the expert said.

As noted, this altercation was unlike anything ever seen in public in the Oval Office. And it was broadcast on TV screens around the world.

Recall 

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense exchange during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House. 

Afterward, in an interview on Fox News, Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that the altercation "was not good" for both sides.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
Fox News
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
