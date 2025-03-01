Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
Kyiv • UNN
Expert Judy James analyzed Trump's behavior during the altercation with Zelensky in the Oval Office. She characterized Trump as an “alpha male” in a state of aggressive excitement and described the key moments of the conflict.
Details
On Friday, after the presidential press conference, Judy James, a body language expert, told the DailyMail that the meeting showed "Trump's alpha male in a state of aggressive excitement.
Judy James noted that Trump was asserting his power and authority at the time of the conversation, behaving like a leader who does not allow himself to be defeated. She also drew attention to the role of US Vice President J.D. Vance, who, in her opinion, acted as a "wingman" in the verbal conflict. She also pointed to Vance's dispute with Zelensky, saying that he behaved "like a grain of sand irritating an oyster to create a pearl.
"From an animal point of view, it would be appropriate for the subordinate to engage in verbal conflict, but not the alpha, who cannot be replaced or seen to be defeated," she added. - "So Trump was taking a big risk when he listened to the two men argue and eventually decided to step into the ring himself.
Describing Trump's subsequent intervention, James said: "Trump finally intervened, taking over the baton from JD Vance by shouting "No, no, no!" and raising both hands to stop the fight.
"Calling himself a world peacemaker, it was ironic to see him trying to stop a verbal altercation... and ending up beating himself up.
The expert drew attention to Trump's raised index finger, which is his favorite gesture of power, but even this gesture failed to calm the dispute, as both leaders raised their voices and simultaneously shouted at each other. Trump accused Zelensky of "disrespect," and his face turned red with anger, the newspaper said.
Zelenskyy, for his part, did not give up, and even showed Trump photos of the destruction that Ukraine had suffered. He said he thanked the American people for their support, but disagreed with the criticism.
"However, the ending looked like the actors were leaving the stage. Former TV star Trump winked at the audience, letting them know that everything was fine, and former TV star Zelensky gave a thumbs up," she said.
"Vance went over and patted his boss, as if trying to prove that he had won the fight," the expert said.
As noted, this altercation was unlike anything ever seen in public in the Oval Office. And it was broadcast on TV screens around the world.
Recall
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense exchange during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House.
Afterward, in an interview on Fox News, Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that the altercation "was not good" for both sides.