Bodies of two people killed by Russian shelling found in Khotin community, Sumy region

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
08:27 AM • 7224 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 23445 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
07:09 AM • 44972 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 28532 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 61133 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 128504 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 127682 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 238541 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 382398 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 391734 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
3m/s
49%
746mm
Popular news
"He's gone off the rails, it's ridiculous": Trump publicly mocked Musk and ridiculed his new political partyJuly 7, 03:03 AM • 34677 views
The number of victims of the drone attack in Kharkiv has increased to 13 peopleJuly 7, 03:46 AM • 37298 views
20 injured in Kharkiv as a result of the morning Russian attackJuly 7, 04:27 AM • 27115 views
27 injured in Russia's morning attack in Kharkiv: consequences shown05:19 AM • 24566 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the region06:56 AM • 36987 views
Publications
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
07:09 AM • 44972 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the region06:56 AM • 37753 views
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 168452 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 382398 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 391734 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv
United States
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens08:59 AM • 8834 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 238541 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 86922 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 207316 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 232913 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system

Bodies of two people killed by Russian shelling found in Khotin community, Sumy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 489 views

In the Khotin community of Sumy region, the bodies of two men, aged 60 and 48, were found. They sustained fatal shrapnel wounds as a result of a Russian attack UAV strike.

Bodies of two people killed by Russian shelling found in Khotin community, Sumy region

Today, July 7, in the Khotyn community in Sumy region, the bodies of two people killed by enemy shelling from the Russian Federation were found. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

Preliminary, men aged 60 and 48 received fatal shrapnel wounds as a result of a Russian attack UAV strike.

- the message says.

Hryhorov added that the bodies of the deceased were found today at the attack site.

Recall

On July 2, an enemy drone attacked the Sumy community around 6:00 PM, hitting the Kovpakivskyi district. The blast wave damaged the windows of a minibus, several private cars, and a residential building; there were no casualties.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Sumy Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9