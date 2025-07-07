Bodies of two people killed by Russian shelling found in Khotin community, Sumy region

Today, July 7, in the Khotyn community in Sumy region, the bodies of two people killed by enemy shelling from the Russian Federation were found. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

Preliminary, men aged 60 and 48 received fatal shrapnel wounds as a result of a Russian attack UAV strike. - the message says.

Hryhorov added that the bodies of the deceased were found today at the attack site.

Recall

On July 2, an enemy drone attacked the Sumy community around 6:00 PM, hitting the Kovpakivskyi district. The blast wave damaged the windows of a minibus, several private cars, and a residential building; there were no casualties.