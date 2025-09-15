$41.280.03
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
03:43 PM • 5656 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 13220 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 18304 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 22593 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 52209 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 35049 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 31996 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 35837 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 57859 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Bobby Hart, hitmaker for "The Monkees" band, dies at 86

Kyiv • UNN

 • 858 views

Bobby Hart, co-writer of The Monkees' hits "Last Train to Clarksville" and "(I'm Not Your) Steppin' Stone," died in Los Angeles at the age of 86. His death followed a decline in health due to a fractured hip sustained last year.

Bobby Hart, hitmaker for "The Monkees" band, dies at 86
Photo: The Monkees / Instagram

Bobby Hart, co-writer of the hits "Last Train to Clarksville" and "(I'm Not Your) Steppin' Stone," which made the legendary pop group "The Monkees" famous, has died in Los Angeles at the age of 87, DailyMail reports, according to UNN.

Details

Bobby Hart died at the age of 86 at his home in Los Angeles after his health deteriorated following a hip fracture last year. The sad news was shared by his friend and co-writer Glenn Ballantyne.

 - the publication writes.

The musician created songs for the popular 1960s pop group "The Monkees," which included Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones, Michael Nesmith, and Peter Tork. He worked on the main composition for the eponymous TV show "The Monkees," which told the story of four young men who formed a rock and roll band.

Among the author's most famous hits are "Last Train to Clarksville" and "(I'm Not Your) Steppin' Stone." He wrote the songs in a duo with composer Sidney Thomas "Tommy" Boyce.

Addition

The Monkees emerged in Los Angeles in the mid-1960s. Their sitcom "The Monkees," which aired from 1966 to 1968, gained immense popularity. The band released the albums "I'm a Believer" and "Daydream Believer," which topped the music charts.

After the first two albums, the band members gradually began to develop their own projects, and soon "The Monkees" virtually existed only as a brand. When the TV series was canceled, the band's popularity began to decline, and after 1970, the group disbanded.

Subsequently, the musicians reunited several times: they went on joint tours and recorded new albums. After the deaths of Davy Jones in 2012 and Peter Tork in 2019, Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith embarked on a farewell tour in 2021. It ended shortly before Nesmith's death, leaving Dolenz as the only living member of "The Monkees."

Ernest Hemingway's son dies. Patrick Hemingway was 97 years old04.09.25, 18:25 • 5606 views

Alona Utkina

CultureNews of the World
Los Angeles