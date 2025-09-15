Bobby Hart, hitmaker for "The Monkees" band, dies at 86

Photo: The Monkees / Instagram

Bobby Hart, co-writer of the hits "Last Train to Clarksville" and "(I'm Not Your) Steppin' Stone," which made the legendary pop group "The Monkees" famous, has died in Los Angeles at the age of 87, DailyMail reports, according to UNN.

Bobby Hart died at the age of 86 at his home in Los Angeles after his health deteriorated following a hip fracture last year. The sad news was shared by his friend and co-writer Glenn Ballantyne. - the publication writes.

The musician created songs for the popular 1960s pop group "The Monkees," which included Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones, Michael Nesmith, and Peter Tork. He worked on the main composition for the eponymous TV show "The Monkees," which told the story of four young men who formed a rock and roll band.

Among the author's most famous hits are "Last Train to Clarksville" and "(I'm Not Your) Steppin' Stone." He wrote the songs in a duo with composer Sidney Thomas "Tommy" Boyce.

The Monkees emerged in Los Angeles in the mid-1960s. Their sitcom "The Monkees," which aired from 1966 to 1968, gained immense popularity. The band released the albums "I'm a Believer" and "Daydream Believer," which topped the music charts.

After the first two albums, the band members gradually began to develop their own projects, and soon "The Monkees" virtually existed only as a brand. When the TV series was canceled, the band's popularity began to decline, and after 1970, the group disbanded.

Subsequently, the musicians reunited several times: they went on joint tours and recorded new albums. After the deaths of Davy Jones in 2012 and Peter Tork in 2019, Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith embarked on a farewell tour in 2021. It ended shortly before Nesmith's death, leaving Dolenz as the only living member of "The Monkees."

