Ernest Hemingway's son dies. Patrick Hemingway was 97 years old

Patrick Hemingway, the second son of Ernest Hemingway and the writer's last living child, has died at the age of 97. He dedicated his life to popularizing his father's legacy, editing his unpublished manuscripts, and supporting the re-publication of the Nobel laureate's classics, UNN reports, citing AP.

Patrick, the second of the writer's three sons, died at his home in Bozeman, Montana, his grandson, Patrick Hemingway Adams, confirmed in a statement.

My grandfather was a true role model: an incredible paradox from the old world; an unparalleled dreamer burdened with a scientific mind. He spoke half a dozen languages and solved complex mathematical problems for fun, but his heart truly belonged to the written and visual arts Adams said.

While his brother Gregory Hemingway had a very complicated relationship with his famous father, Patrick Hemingway spoke proudly of his lineage and welcomed the opportunity to invoke the family name or support a project he thought might attract critical attention. In the 2022 book "Dear Papa: The Letters of Patrick and Ernest Hemingway," father and son share stories of hunting and fishing and express mutual affection, with the author telling Patrick: "I would rather fish with you and shoot with you than with anyone I have known since childhood, and that is not because we are related."

As the executor of his father's will, Patrick Hemingway approved the re-publication of classics such as "A Farewell to Arms" and "A Moveable Feast," with revised texts and additional commentary by the author's son and other writers.

Patrick's most ambitious undertaking was editing "True at First Light" – a fictionalized account of Ernest Hemingway's time in Africa in the mid-1950s, which the author left unfinished at the time of his death. Patrick compiled the 1999 book from approximately 800 pages of manuscripts, reducing its length by more than half. "True at First Light" was highly anticipated but ultimately disappointed readers and critics, some of whom accused Patrick of exploiting the family name.

When asked by NPR if he read his father's works, Patrick replied: "Quite often, because I have a commercial interest... I have to read them to be competent in their marketing and management."

