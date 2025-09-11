$41.210.09
Boat and apartments in Kyiv: SAP demands confiscation of property of family of ex-head of Darnytskyi District State Administration of the capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1498 views

SAP filed a lawsuit with the HACC regarding the assets of Yaroslav Lahuta, ex-head of the Darnytskyi District State Administration, worth UAH 7 million. Among them: apartments, non-residential premises, and a cruise boat, acquired without confirmed legal income.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) seeking to declare assets totaling over UAH 7 million, used by the family of the former head of the Darnytskyi District Administration in Kyiv, as unsubstantiated. These assets include residential property, commercial premises, and a cruise boat, acquired without confirmed legal income, as reported by  UNN.

Details

As UNN learned from its own sources, the person in question is Yaroslav Lahuta.

The prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, based on materials from the NACP and evidence collected jointly with the NABU, appealed to the High Anti-Corruption Court with a lawsuit to recognize as unsubstantiated assets totaling over UAH 7 million, which are used by the family of the former head of the Darnytskyi District State Administration in Kyiv.

- the prosecutors stated.

Among such property:

  • two apartments in a capital residential complex with a total area of 169.5 sq. m;
    • two non-residential premises on Dniprovska Embankment with a total area of 220 sq. m;
      • a cruise boat "Bayliner 245 SB", manufactured in 2007.

        As indicated, the total value of the assets is 7,177,935 hryvnias.

        According to the SAP, the official's wife and mother acquired these assets during 2020–2021, but the official himself could directly or through other persons use this property and effectively dispose of it as an owner.

        After analyzing the property status of the former head of the District State Administration, the anti-corruption prosecutor's office found that he and his family did not have legal income that would allow such purchases.

        The difference between the value of the acquired assets and the maximum possible legal income is 7,270,690 hryvnias, which indicates their unreasonableness in accordance with the provisions of Part 2 of Article 290 of the Civil Procedure Code of Ukraine.

        - the prosecutors added.

        MP concealed five apartments and an elite SUV worth 8 million. SAP filed a lawsuit05.09.25, 18:32 • 11230 views

        Alona Utkina

        SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
        National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
        Kyiv