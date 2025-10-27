$42.000.10
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
October 27, 02:25 PM
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Publications
Exclusives
Blue-furred dogs spotted in Chornobyl: scientists seek explanation for strange phenomenon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1412 views

Dogs with blue fur have been observed in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone. Volunteers suspect the animals may have come into contact with a chemical substance and are attempting to catch them for examination.

Blue-furred dogs spotted in Chornobyl: scientists seek explanation for strange phenomenon

Dogs with bright blue fur have been spotted for the first time in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. Volunteers from the organization "Dogs of Chernobyl," which cares for animals in the disaster zone, reported that a week ago these dogs were seen with normal fur, but now it has an unnatural hue. The team suspects that the animals may have come into contact with a chemical substance and is trying to catch them for examination. This is stated in the Daily Mail article, writes UNN.

Details

The organization, which has been caring for about 700 dogs in the 18-square-mile zone since 2017, emphasized that despite the strange color, the animals remain active and healthy. All of them are descendants of pets abandoned after the 1986 Chernobyl accident.

Scientists have been studying these animals for several years, as previous analyses have revealed genetic mutations that make them more resistant to radiation and toxic environments. Researchers from Columbia University in the USA found that the dogs developed unique genes associated with exposure to environmental pollution.

It is not yet clear whether the blue coloration is related to radiation, mutations, or chemical exposure, but the phenomenon has already attracted the attention of geneticists and environmentalists worldwide.

In the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, a Przewalski's horse, listed in the Red Book, was blown up by a mine20.06.25, 20:20 • 3467 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWeather and environment
Animals
United States