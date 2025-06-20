$41.690.06
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
04:46 PM • 11639 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 35427 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 107997 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 106989 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 63246 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 84912 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 83056 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 68625 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
June 20, 06:41 AM • 45410 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
June 20, 06:00 AM • 38371 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
In the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, a Przewalski's horse, listed in the Red Book, was blown up by a mine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1620 views

A Przewalski's horse was blown up by a mine left by Russian troops in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone. This tragic incident confirms the long-term consequences of Russian aggression for wildlife. Even after the retreat of Russian troops, a mortal danger remains, threatening not only wild animals but also people.

In the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, a Przewalski's horse, listed in the Red Book, was blown up by a mine

A Przewalski's horse blew up on a Russian mine in the Chornobyl exclusion zone. Its body was found on one of the abandoned forest routes, reports UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Details

A tragic incident has been recorded in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone – a Przewalski's horse blew up on an explosive device left as a result of the Russian occupation. Border guards acoustically documented the explosion near the state border. The mutilated animal's body was found near one of the abandoned forest routes, where Russian occupying forces previously held positions

says the report.

Warning, photo 18+!!!

The State Border Guard Service noted that this tragic incident confirms the long-term consequences of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

Even after the withdrawal of Russian troops, a deadly danger remains, threatening not only wild animals but also people

the border guards said.

For reference

Przewalski's horse is an endangered species listed in the Red Book. Its acclimatization in the Chornobyl zone is considered a great success for nature conservationists. These animals have adapted well to semi-wild conditions and have become a symbol of ecological recovery of the territory affected by the Chornobyl accident.

The war does not pass without a trace. The territory of the Chornobyl zone is currently closed for visits. It continues to pose a danger and not only radiation

the State Border Guard Service noted.

Addition

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine negatively affects the environment. Shelling of forests, marine ecosystems, and industrial facilities provokes widespread and catastrophic damage that Ukrainians will have to deal with for years.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWarEvents
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
