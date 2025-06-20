In the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, a Przewalski's horse, listed in the Red Book, was blown up by a mine

A Przewalski's horse blew up on a Russian mine in the Chornobyl exclusion zone. Its body was found on one of the abandoned forest routes, reports UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Details

A tragic incident has been recorded in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone – a Przewalski's horse blew up on an explosive device left as a result of the Russian occupation. Border guards acoustically documented the explosion near the state border. The mutilated animal's body was found near one of the abandoned forest routes, where Russian occupying forces previously held positions says the report.

Warning, photo 18+!!!

The State Border Guard Service noted that this tragic incident confirms the long-term consequences of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

Even after the withdrawal of Russian troops, a deadly danger remains, threatening not only wild animals but also people the border guards said.

For reference

Przewalski's horse is an endangered species listed in the Red Book. Its acclimatization in the Chornobyl zone is considered a great success for nature conservationists. These animals have adapted well to semi-wild conditions and have become a symbol of ecological recovery of the territory affected by the Chornobyl accident.

The war does not pass without a trace. The territory of the Chornobyl zone is currently closed for visits. It continues to pose a danger and not only radiation the State Border Guard Service noted.

Addition

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine negatively affects the environment. Shelling of forests, marine ecosystems, and industrial facilities provokes widespread and catastrophic damage that Ukrainians will have to deal with for years.