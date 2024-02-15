Bloomberg: Europe won't be able to guarantee its security for another decade or so

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 25079 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 109740 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117131 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159628 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162271 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 261693 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176010 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166671 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148520 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 232917 views

Popular news
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 73956 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 73747 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 53691 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 29038 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 65558 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 261669 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 232899 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 218492 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244021 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230407 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 109712 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 86856 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 91651 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115392 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116179 views
Bloomberg: Europe won't be able to guarantee its security for another decade or so

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104344 views

European countries will remain dependent on U.S. military security assistance over the next decade, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

European countries will not be able to guarantee their national security without the help of the United States for at least another ten years. This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to sources familiar with the situation, UNN reports.

Details

Activity on the continent indicates that it is at least a decade away from being able to defend itself without U.S. assistance

the publication says.

In addition, according to the newspaper, officials know that they should not rely on the United States to protect Europe.

Amid fears that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may be only the first phase of a much broader imperial ambition, Western intelligence estimates suggest that the Kremlin could target a NATO member within three to five years.

According to new data released on Wednesday, more than a third of the alliance may remain outside the US security zone.

Europe is experiencing difficulties in the supply chain and has disagreements over military procurement.

All this takes time. Unfortunately, we don't have time

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said in an interview in Brussels on January 30.

Head of NATO: after criticism from Trump, Europe is ready to invest 2% of GDP in defense annually14.02.24, 18:46 • 22696 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
europeEurope
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising