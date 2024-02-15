Bloomberg: Europe won't be able to guarantee its security for another decade or so

European countries will not be able to guarantee their national security without the help of the United States for at least another ten years. This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to sources familiar with the situation, UNN reports.

Details

Activity on the continent indicates that it is at least a decade away from being able to defend itself without U.S. assistance the publication says.

In addition, according to the newspaper, officials know that they should not rely on the United States to protect Europe.

Amid fears that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may be only the first phase of a much broader imperial ambition, Western intelligence estimates suggest that the Kremlin could target a NATO member within three to five years.

According to new data released on Wednesday, more than a third of the alliance may remain outside the US security zone.

Europe is experiencing difficulties in the supply chain and has disagreements over military procurement.

All this takes time. Unfortunately, we don't have time Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said in an interview in Brussels on January 30.

