Bloomberg: Boeing accused of fraud in the US

The U.S. Department of Justice will charge Boeing with fraud for failing to comply with an agreed anti-fraud program following fatal airplane crashes in 2018-2019.
The Department of Justice will reportedly give Boeing until the end of the week to decide whether it will plead guilty or stand trial.
The plea agreement provided for the appointment of an observer to monitor Boeing's compliance with fraud laws.
In 2021, Boeing paid a criminal fine of $243 million, but was able to avoid criminal charges related to two plane crashes when it agreed to create and implement a program that would detect and prevent any violations of the federal fraud law.
The company's recent investigations after an incident on an Alaska Airlines flight showed that the company did not meet anti-fraud requirements.
On Sunday, the Department of Justice reportedly met with the families of two victims of the crash to discuss a possible plea deal with Boeing.
