Blinken and British Foreign Secretary to meet with Zelensky in Ukraine - State Department

The heads of diplomacy of the United States and the United Kingdom will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine to discuss further support for Ukraine's defense and long-term prosperity, the US State Department said on September 10, UNN reports.

Details

"On September 11, Secretary Blinken will travel to Ukraine with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy to meet with President Zelenskyy and senior Ukrainian government officials to discuss continued support for Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression and how to ensure Ukraine's military, economic, and democratic prosperity over the long term," the US State Department said.

