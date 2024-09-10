Biden, British PM may discuss authorization for Ukraine to strike Russia with long-range weapons - Blinken

US President Joe Biden will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday. And, as US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken suggested at a press conference, the meeting may discuss allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with long-range weapons, UNN reports.

"... I fully expect that this (discussion of allowing Ukraine to strike at Russian territory with long-range weapons - ed.) is what they will do when they meet on Friday," Blinken said.

He also noted that from the very beginning, the United States has been working to ensure that Ukraine has what it needs and when it needs it "to be as effective as possible in fighting Russian aggression.

"...we are constantly adjusting and adapting depending on the conditions on the battlefield, depending on what Russia was doing in that place and by what means. And that was the through line in everything we did," Blinken summarized.

