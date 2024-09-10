British Foreign Secretary and US Secretary of State to visit Kyiv this week

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will visit Kyiv together this week. This became known after a joint press conference between Lemmy and Blinken in London, The Guardian writes, according to UNN.

According to Blinken, one of the goals of the trip is to hear from the Ukrainian leadership about their current needs and goals.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmedthat Iran has sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia. He warned that Russia would probably use them in Ukraine within a few weeks. The US will impose new sanctions on Iran because of the missile delivery to Russia.