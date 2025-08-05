Blew up an apartment in Kyiv during detention: the number of injured increased to four, proceedings initiated

In an apartment in the Darnytskyi district of the capital, three law enforcement officers and a man suspected of arson were injured as a result of an explosion. The police opened criminal proceedings on this fact. The defendant faces up to 10 years in prison. This was reported by the National Police, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred today around 2:00 PM in the Darnytskyi district of the capital. According to preliminary information, a 34-year-old resident of the building, due to personal animosity, set fire to the door of his neighbor's apartment. Police immediately began evacuating residents of the building and called emergency services. Subsequently, an explosion occurred in the apartment.

As a result, three police officers, as well as the perpetrator himself, were injured. All were hospitalized with bodily injuries. Investigators, criminologists, and explosive experts are currently working at the scene.

Based on the incident, the police opened criminal proceedings under several articles — intentional infliction of bodily harm to law enforcement officers and intentional destruction of property. The suspect faces up to 10 years in prison.

In Volyn, an 11-year-old boy hit his 2-year-old sister with a car - the girl died

Addendum

As reported by UNN, in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, a suspect in a crime opened gas during detention and caused an explosion in the apartment. It was previously known that as a result of the incident, a police officer and the perpetrator himself, who was detained at the scene, were injured.