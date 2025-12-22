$42.340.00
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
The Diplomat

Blackout in San Francisco: 110,000 consumers reconnected after major accident

Kyiv • UNN

Power has been almost completely restored in San Francisco after Saturday's collapse, which left over 130,000 residents in the dark. PG&E has restored electricity to approximately 110,000 customers, with another 21,000 still without power.

Blackout in San Francisco: 110,000 consumers reconnected after major accident

In San Francisco, power supply has been almost completely restored after Saturday's collapse, which left more than 130,000 residents in the dark. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), together with city services, worked all night to restore power to the homes of Californians. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The accident affected a significant part of the city with a population of 800,000. The shutdown of traffic lights caused chaos on the roads, and dozens of businesses and stores were forced to stop working. According to official data, there were no casualties among civilians or energy workers.

By 7:30 a.m. Sunday, crews had restored power to about 110,000 customers and were working to restore power to approximately 21,000 people who remained without power.

– PG&E utility reported.

During the peak of the crisis, city authorities urged residents to exercise maximum caution to relieve emergency communication lines.

San Francisco has experienced a significant power outage – call 911 only for life-safety emergencies, avoid non-essential travel, treat traffic light signals as a stop sign, keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed, and turn off major appliances to prevent surges.

– stated in the message of the Department of Emergency Management.

San Francisco hit by massive blackout: 130,000 subscribers without power21.12.25, 08:10 • 12271 view

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Reuters