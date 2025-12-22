Blackout in San Francisco: 110,000 consumers reconnected after major accident

In San Francisco, power supply has been almost completely restored after Saturday's collapse, which left more than 130,000 residents in the dark. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), together with city services, worked all night to restore power to the homes of Californians. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The accident affected a significant part of the city with a population of 800,000. The shutdown of traffic lights caused chaos on the roads, and dozens of businesses and stores were forced to stop working. According to official data, there were no casualties among civilians or energy workers.

By 7:30 a.m. Sunday, crews had restored power to about 110,000 customers and were working to restore power to approximately 21,000 people who remained without power. – PG&E utility reported.

During the peak of the crisis, city authorities urged residents to exercise maximum caution to relieve emergency communication lines.

San Francisco has experienced a significant power outage – call 911 only for life-safety emergencies, avoid non-essential travel, treat traffic light signals as a stop sign, keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed, and turn off major appliances to prevent surges. – stated in the message of the Department of Emergency Management.

