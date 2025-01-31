Black boxes of the crashed plane in Washington found: photos of the recorder examination

The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, known as black boxes, from the plane that crashed in Washington, D.C., have been found and sent for examination. This is reported by CBS News, UNN reports.

Details

A source familiar with the investigation confirmed to CBS News that the flight recorder and cockpit voice recorder were recovered from the plane that crashed in Washington.

They will be analyzed at the NTSB laboratory, which is located about a mile from the crash site - CBS News said in a report .

"The NTSB later confirmed in a statement that it had found the black boxes and shared photos of the recorders," CBS News reports.

