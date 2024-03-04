$41.340.03
Bild: woman takes hostages in hospital in Aachen, Germany

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31370 views

An armed 65-year-old woman took patients hostage at a hospital in Aachen, Germany, after which she barricaded herself in a ward and called for an evacuation.

Bild: woman takes hostages in hospital in Aachen, Germany

An armed woman took patients hostage at the Luisen Hospital in the German city of Aachen, Bild reports, according to UNN .

Details

Law enforcement officers posted on social network X about the special operation, and the hospital area was temporarily blocked.

Several fire brigades arrived at the scene. Bild writes about the smoke caused by the explosion. No injuries have been reported. Patients and hospital staff were evacuated. Residents are being urged to avoid the cordoned off area around Louisville.

It is noted that the threat came from a woman who is in the hospital. According to media reports, she threatened with a gun and then barricaded herself in one of the wards. Later, Bild, citing police, clarified that it was a 65-year-old woman who was admitted to the hospital in the afternoon.

According to Bild, there are 378 hospital beds and 12 specialized departments in Louisiana. The hospital has about 1.6 thousand employees.

Kuleba: Abduction of children and taking civilians hostage are among the most heinous Russian crimes23.02.24, 18:32 • 25903 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
Bild
Germany
