An armed woman took patients hostage at the Luisen Hospital in the German city of Aachen, Bild reports, according to UNN .

Details

Law enforcement officers posted on social network X about the special operation, and the hospital area was temporarily blocked.

Several fire brigades arrived at the scene. Bild writes about the smoke caused by the explosion. No injuries have been reported. Patients and hospital staff were evacuated. Residents are being urged to avoid the cordoned off area around Louisville.

It is noted that the threat came from a woman who is in the hospital. According to media reports, she threatened with a gun and then barricaded herself in one of the wards. Later, Bild, citing police, clarified that it was a 65-year-old woman who was admitted to the hospital in the afternoon.

According to Bild, there are 378 hospital beds and 12 specialized departments in Louisiana. The hospital has about 1.6 thousand employees.

Kuleba: Abduction of children and taking civilians hostage are among the most heinous Russian crimes