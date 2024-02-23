Kuleba: Abduction of children and taking civilians hostage are among the most heinous Russian crimes

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the abduction of Ukrainian children and the taking of civilians hostage are among the most heinous Russian crimes and called on the UN to use all tools to bring the children home. Kuleba said this during a meeting of the UN General Assembly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reports UNN.

"Human rights violations on the temporarily occupied territories include political persecution, detention, torture, sexual violence, as well as forced mobilization and deliberate demographic change. The abduction of Ukrainian children and the taking of civilians hostage are among the most heinous Russian crimes," Kuleba said.

He added that there is not a single crime listed in the Rome Statute that Russia has not committed during the war against Ukraine and called on the UN to use all tools to bring Ukrainian children home.

Recall

Ukraine is preparing to continue its extremely active international work in the coming weeks. There will be new agreementsthat will strengthen Ukraine's military and urban defense.