Kuleba: Abduction of children and taking civilians hostage are among the most heinous Russian crimes

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 35977 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 136507 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 83354 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 305212 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 254630 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 198143 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 235120 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 252475 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158593 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372335 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 98737 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 122924 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 90469 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 83538 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 65520 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 66453 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 136611 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 305338 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 223154 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 254712 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 24255 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 31971 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 31673 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 84190 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 91095 views
Kuleba: Abduction of children and taking civilians hostage are among the most heinous Russian crimes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25903 views

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the UN to use all tools to bring home Ukrainian children abducted by Russia during its war against Ukraine.

Kuleba: Abduction of children and taking civilians hostage are among the most heinous Russian crimes

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the abduction of Ukrainian children and the taking of civilians hostage are among the most heinous Russian crimes and called on the UN to use all tools to bring the children home. Kuleba said this during a meeting of the UN General Assembly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reports UNN.

"Human rights violations on the temporarily occupied territories include political persecution, detention, torture, sexual violence, as well as forced mobilization and deliberate demographic change. The abduction of Ukrainian children and the taking of civilians hostage are among the most heinous Russian crimes," Kuleba said.

He added that there is not a single crime listed in the Rome Statute that Russia has not committed during the war against Ukraine and called on the UN to use all tools to bring Ukrainian children home.

Ukraine is preparing to continue its extremely active international work in the coming weeks. There will be new agreementsthat will strengthen Ukraine's military and urban defense.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
United Nations
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
