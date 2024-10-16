Biden to talk to Zelensky and announce military aid package for Ukraine - journalist
Kyiv • UNN
US President Joe Biden will soon speak with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He will announce a substantial military aid package for Ukraine, the White House spokeswoman said.
U.S. President Joe Biden will soon talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and announce a significant military aid package for Ukraine today. This was reported by journalist Ostap Yarysh with reference to the White House spokesperson, UNN reports.
"President Biden will speak with President Zelenskiy soon, if he hasn't already, and announce a substantial military aid package for Ukraine today," Yarysh quoted the White House spokesperson as saying.
