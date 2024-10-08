Support for Ukraine will be an important part of Biden's visit to Germany - White House

The White House said that support for Ukraine will be an important part of US President Joe Biden's visit to Germany. This was stated by the White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre at a briefing on October 7, UNN reports.

"If you think about Ukraine and Ukraine's self-defense, that will be an important part of this visit - and continuing that support, continuing to do everything we can to stop Russian aggression. And so that will certainly be a big part of it," Jean-Pierre said, speaking about Biden's visit to Germany.

"You've seen the president's leadership when it comes to Ukraine and what he's been able to do to make NATO stronger, to have the support of over 50 countries to support Ukraine in their fight against Russian aggression. So, that's a big part of - of course, that's going to be a big part of this - of that trip," the White House spokeswoman said.

