Biathlon: Ukrainian Merkushyna wins gold at the 2024 Junior World Cup

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 29367 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 107408 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 68887 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 271451 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 231581 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 190545 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230344 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251426 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157418 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372112 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 86186 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 108414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 74384 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 67241 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 42268 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 42306 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 107409 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 271451 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 211874 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 231581 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 19639 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 27826 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 27795 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 67276 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 74418 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Biathlon: Ukrainian Merkushyna wins gold at the 2024 Junior World Cup

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32742 views

Oleksandra Merkushyna won her first gold medal at the World Junior Biathlon Championships in Otepaa, Estonia, in the women's 60-meter mass start.

Biathlon: Ukrainian Merkushyna wins gold at the 2024 Junior World Cup

Ukrainian athlete Oleksandra Merkushyna won the first gold medal at the World Junior Biathlon Championships in Otepaa, Estonia, in the women's 60-meter mass start, the Ministry of Youth and Sports reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"There is the first Ukrainian medal at the World Youth Biathlon Championships in Otepaa, Estonia. Oleksandra Merkushyna won gold in the mass start 60," the ministry said.

Leading the way in speed and with only two missed prone shots, the 19-year-old athlete moved forward from round to round. On the last lap, Oleksandra entered the final round with the race leader, Lola Bugeault of France, and managed to beat her to the finish line by 1.9 seconds.

Oleksandra Merkushyna had the best race of her career and became the champion of the Youth World Championships for the first time.

Biathlon: Ukrainian Khrystyna Dmytrenko wins bronze at the continental championship26.01.24, 20:34 • 26745 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

