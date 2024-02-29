Biathlon: Ukrainian Merkushyna wins gold at the 2024 Junior World Cup

Ukrainian athlete Oleksandra Merkushyna won the first gold medal at the World Junior Biathlon Championships in Otepaa, Estonia, in the women's 60-meter mass start, the Ministry of Youth and Sports reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"There is the first Ukrainian medal at the World Youth Biathlon Championships in Otepaa, Estonia. Oleksandra Merkushyna won gold in the mass start 60," the ministry said.

Leading the way in speed and with only two missed prone shots, the 19-year-old athlete moved forward from round to round. On the last lap, Oleksandra entered the final round with the race leader, Lola Bugeault of France, and managed to beat her to the finish line by 1.9 seconds.

Oleksandra Merkushyna had the best race of her career and became the champion of the Youth World Championships for the first time.

