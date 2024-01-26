Biathlon: Ukrainian Khrystyna Dmytrenko wins bronze at the continental championship

Khrystyna Dmytrenko, 24, won bronze in the 7.5 km sprint race at the continental championships in Slovakia, the Ministry of Youth and Sports reports, UNN.

"We have Ukraine's first medal at the European Biathlon Championships. Khrystyna Dmytrenko won the bronze medal in the 7.5 km sprint race at the continental championships held in Brezno-Osrbl, Slovakia," the statement said.

The 24-year-old athlete closed all 10 targets and became the fourth fastest shooter in the race. The Ukrainian lost 35.3 seconds to the winner of the race, Ida Lien from Norway, and 21.3 seconds to the silver medalist, Maren Kirkeide from Norway.

It is noted that this is Dmytrenko's first award at the European Championships.

