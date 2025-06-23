Bezuhla spoke about "karma", this time addressing Taras Topolia, whose apartment was damaged by Russian shelling

People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla once again spoke about "karma", this time addressing Taras Topolya, whose apartment was damaged as a result of a Russian attack on June 23. She wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

"See how it happens, Topolya. Mobilized for a picture, uniform, interview, commissioned song "Fortress Bakhmut", when fortifications and common sense were ignored in Bakhmut, and Syrskyi competed with Prigozhin, who would lay more people behind the walls of one house... And you sang the commissioned song in a sweet voice and calmly resigned for further tours. Fake service - real war. Real Russian shahed, a missile that does not choose whether you "solved" things at university to avoid mobilization, or you are a VIP with fake service. "Karma"", the message says.

Addendum

Well-known Ukrainian musician, frontman of the band "Antitila" Taras Topolya reported that a Russian missile hit his house as a result of the shelling of Kyiv on June 23.

Recall

Recently, People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla called the death of 31-year-old Dmytro Isaenko, who died in Kyiv due to a Russian attack, "karma". His parents spent the whole day near the destroyed entrance in the Solomianskyi district of the capital, waiting for news from the rescuers.

The deputy's post caused a wave of outrage on social media.