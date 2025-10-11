Belgorod region in the Russian Federation under attack: Luch TPP likely attacked again

Belgorod region of the Russian Federation is under attack. Local channels report that the Luch thermal power plant may have been attacked again, UNN reports.

Details

The governor of the Belgorod region reported that due to falling debris from downed missiles, "garbage caught fire" in the city.

"Windows were broken in a commercial facility, the roof and facade were damaged. Two cars were damaged. In the village of Tavrovo, Belgorod district, the body of a passenger car was damaged, and in the village of Dubovoye, the roof of a private house was punctured," the report says. According to him, there were no casualties.

However, local channels report that the Luch thermal power plant may have been attacked again.

Addendum

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, also reported on attacks on the thermal power plant in Belgorod, citing posts by Russians.

The thermal power plant in Belgorod is suffering from attacks, Russians write. All because of Putin - Kovalenko wrote.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine must respond to Russia's shelling of energy facilities. He noted that the enemy had been accumulating forces and waiting for appropriate weather conditions for the attack.