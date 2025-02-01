Belgium has formed a government led by right-wing nationalists for the first time

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 26263 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 67298 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102838 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106201 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124212 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102405 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130037 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103556 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113308 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106795 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103356 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93366 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112754 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107205 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 26229 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124209 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130034 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162919 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153010 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 566 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 8110 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107205 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112754 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138666 views
Actual
Belgium has formed a government led by right-wing nationalists for the first time

Belgium has formed a government led by right-wing nationalists for the first time

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 73139 views

The Flemish nationalist party N-VA will form the new government of Belgium along with four other parties. It is expected that N-VA leader Bart De Wever will become Prime Minister of the center-right cabinet.

For the first time in Belgium, a government headed by the right-wing N-VA party has been formed. The prime minister of the new center-right government will be Bart De Wever, head of the N-VA. The 54-year-old politician previously served as the mayor of the port city of Antwerp. This was reported by Vienna.at, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the royal palace confirmed on Friday, January 31, that King Philippe had been informed of the coalition agreement between the migration-critical Flemish nationalist party N-VA and four other parties.

The goal of the new government is primarily to reduce Belgium's heavy debt burden and new debt. Radical reforms are expected with significant cuts in social welfare spending. members of the government will be announced later

- the post says 

The N-VA party, which favors greater autonomy for the economically developed region of Flanders, won the parliamentary elections in June with the most support.

Vienna.at reports that the party will now form the so-called "Arizona Coalition" together with the liberal MR party, the Christian Democrats of both regions, and the Flemish Social Democrats.

Although the government is forming the N-VA right, the parties of the center will retain the majority in the coalition, so a radical shift to the right is not expected.

Tonight , the future is getting clearer. For Belgium. For every Belgian. We are ready

- Georges-Louis Boucher, leader of the liberal MR party from Wallonia, wrote on his X-account .

In the June elections, the MR party came in third in terms of votes, behind only the radical right-wing Vlaams Belang from Flanders.

In the previous parliamentary elections in 2019, the N-VA also received the largest number of votes, but remained in opposition. Coalition negotiations lasted about 16 months before the VVD was formed with seven parties: the Greens, Liberals, Social Democrats (from both regions), and the Flemish Christian Democrats.

Belgium will help restore Kyiv and Chernihiv regions and plans to allocate 150 million euros30.08.24, 09:39 • 30996 views

According to the publication, the formation of a government in Belgium is a complex and protracted process. This is because most parties represent French-speaking Wallonia or Dutch-speaking Flanders separately. At the same time, the King of Belgium plays the role of mediator in negotiations between political forces.

In this election, about 8 million Belgians were obliged to vote, as the country has compulsory voting rights. Those who do not vote without a valid reason can be fined.

Belgium announces increase in NATO Rapid Reaction Force: what is the country preparing for14.12.24, 04:24 • 104404 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
natoNATO
belgiumBelgium

Contact us about advertising