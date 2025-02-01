Belgium has formed a government led by right-wing nationalists for the first time

For the first time in Belgium, a government headed by the right-wing N-VA party has been formed. The prime minister of the new center-right government will be Bart De Wever, head of the N-VA. The 54-year-old politician previously served as the mayor of the port city of Antwerp. This was reported by Vienna.at, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the royal palace confirmed on Friday, January 31, that King Philippe had been informed of the coalition agreement between the migration-critical Flemish nationalist party N-VA and four other parties.

The goal of the new government is primarily to reduce Belgium's heavy debt burden and new debt. Radical reforms are expected with significant cuts in social welfare spending. members of the government will be announced later - the post says

The N-VA party, which favors greater autonomy for the economically developed region of Flanders, won the parliamentary elections in June with the most support.

Vienna.at reports that the party will now form the so-called "Arizona Coalition" together with the liberal MR party, the Christian Democrats of both regions, and the Flemish Social Democrats.

Although the government is forming the N-VA right, the parties of the center will retain the majority in the coalition, so a radical shift to the right is not expected.

Tonight , the future is getting clearer. For Belgium. For every Belgian. We are ready - Georges-Louis Boucher, leader of the liberal MR party from Wallonia, wrote on his X-account .

In the June elections, the MR party came in third in terms of votes, behind only the radical right-wing Vlaams Belang from Flanders.

In the previous parliamentary elections in 2019, the N-VA also received the largest number of votes, but remained in opposition. Coalition negotiations lasted about 16 months before the VVD was formed with seven parties: the Greens, Liberals, Social Democrats (from both regions), and the Flemish Christian Democrats.

According to the publication, the formation of a government in Belgium is a complex and protracted process. This is because most parties represent French-speaking Wallonia or Dutch-speaking Flanders separately. At the same time, the King of Belgium plays the role of mediator in negotiations between political forces.

In this election, about 8 million Belgians were obliged to vote, as the country has compulsory voting rights. Those who do not vote without a valid reason can be fined.

