Belgium will help restore Kyiv and Chernihiv regions and plans to allocate 150 million euros

Belgium will help restore Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, the relevant memorandums have been signed, the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Belgium is taking patronage of Kyiv and the region, Chernihiv and the region and plans to allocate 150 million euros to rebuild social and energy infrastructure," the statement reads.

The relevant memorandums were signed by Vasyl Shkurakov, acting Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure, and Dirk Despres, director of the Belgian development agency Enabel in Ukraine.

It is noted that a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Ministry of Infrastructure, Kyiv RMA, Kyiv City Council and Enabel, as well as a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Infrastructure, Chernihiv RMA, Chernihiv City Council and Enabel.

According to the Ministry, these memoranda simplify the implementation of joint programs and projects.

According to the documents, the parties will reconstruct, renovate and build educational, healthcare and energy infrastructure facilities. Ukraine and Belgium will also cooperate to strengthen the resilience of our country by building shelters and introducing backup power supply and heating systems - the ministry said.

The parties also agreed to promote the development of partnerships between Belgian and Ukrainian representatives. The parties also agreed to support political reforms that meet the goals of Ukraine's integration into the EU.

Belgium will allocate 9 million euros for the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector