Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Belgium will help restore Kyiv and Chernihiv regions and plans to allocate 150 million euros

Belgium will help restore Kyiv and Chernihiv regions and plans to allocate 150 million euros

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30998 views

Belgium plans to allocate €150 million to rebuild the social and energy infrastructure of Kyiv, Chernihiv, and both regions. Memorandums of understanding were signed between the Ukrainian and Belgian sides to implement joint projects.

Belgium will help restore Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, the relevant memorandums have been signed, the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"Belgium is taking patronage of Kyiv and the region, Chernihiv and the region and plans to allocate 150 million euros to rebuild social and energy infrastructure," the statement reads. 

The relevant memorandums were signed by Vasyl Shkurakov, acting Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure, and Dirk Despres, director of the Belgian development agency Enabel in Ukraine.

It is noted that a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Ministry of Infrastructure, Kyiv RMA, Kyiv City Council and Enabel, as well as a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Infrastructure, Chernihiv RMA, Chernihiv City Council and Enabel.

According to the Ministry, these memoranda simplify the implementation of joint programs and projects.

According to the documents, the parties will reconstruct, renovate and build educational, healthcare and energy infrastructure facilities. Ukraine and Belgium will also cooperate to strengthen the resilience of our country by building shelters and introducing backup power supply and heating systems

- the ministry said.

The parties also agreed to promote the development of partnerships between Belgian and Ukrainian representatives. The parties also agreed to support political reforms that meet the goals of Ukraine's integration into the EU.

Belgium will allocate 9 million euros for the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector31.07.24, 18:16 • 37204 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomyPolitics

