"Before any plans for negotiations": Zelenskyy invited Trump to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would welcome US President Donald Trump to Ukraine so that he could "understand what's going on here," he said in an interview with CBS News, writes UNN.

"We respect your position," he said in English, in an invitation directed to Mr. Trump, "but, please, before any kind of decisions, any kind of plans for negotiations, come to see the people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead."

"Come, look, and then let's move with a plan on how to finish the war. You will understand with whom you have a deal. You will understand what Putin did."

