"Before any plans for negotiations": Zelenskyy invited Trump to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3526 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Donald Trump to visit Ukraine to personally see the consequences of the war. He emphasized the importance of this visit before any decisions or negotiations.

"Before any plans for negotiations": Zelenskyy invited Trump to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would welcome US President Donald Trump to Ukraine so that he could "understand what's going on here," he said in an interview with CBS News, writes UNN.

Details

"We respect your position," he said in English, in an invitation directed to Mr. Trump, "but, please, before any kind of decisions, any kind of plans for negotiations, come to see the people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead."

"Come, look, and then let's move with a plan on how to finish the war. You will understand with whom you have a deal. You will understand what Putin did."

Zelenskyy: Without decisive action, the war could spill beyond Ukraine's borders14.04.25, 04:08 • 3982 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
