Be visible: the Ministry of Internal Affairs told how pedestrians can move safely during power outages

$43.170.00
50.520.00
ukenru
04:32 PM • 1648 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
04:17 PM • 3396 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
03:48 PM • 2662 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
12:24 PM • 10441 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 12960 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 13114 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 14747 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 25785 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 43719 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 34789 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.2m/s
83%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Netanyahu rejected White House request for Israeli President Herzog to participate in Peace Council - AxiosJanuary 25, 08:17 AM • 6016 views
USA: a large part of this week's talks was dedicated to the economy and issues concerning the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantJanuary 25, 09:08 AM • 5232 views
The Ministry of Energy showed how Ukraine's energy sector is recovering after massive Russian strikesVideoJanuary 25, 09:44 AM • 4616 views
Over the past day, Russians shelled Donetsk region 9 times: 84 people, including 25 children, evacuated - OVAPhotoJanuary 25, 10:31 AM • 3958 views
Ukraine to be hit by a cold snap down to -16 degrees, but then warming will come: forecast for January 26January 25, 11:58 AM • 4510 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 82910 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 96315 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 106403 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 100069 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 101015 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Vitali Klitschko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Poland
Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 19175 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 19423 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 35971 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 36430 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 49359 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Bild

Be visible: the Ministry of Internal Affairs told how pedestrians can move safely during power outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has prepared tips for pedestrians on safe movement in the dark. It is recommended to use reflectors and cross the road at designated places.

Be visible: the Ministry of Internal Affairs told how pedestrians can move safely during power outages

During prolonged power outages, pedestrians become the least visible road users. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has prepared tips for safe movement in the dark, reports UNN.

Law enforcement officers advise adhering to several key rules: 

🔹visibility is the main safety factor. Be sure to use reflectors;

🔹behavior on the road must be as careful as possible. Cross the roadway only in designated areas, first making sure that all vehicles have stopped;

🔹take care of children's safety. Explain basic rules of conduct to them, check the phone's charge to always stay in touch. 

If necessary, contact emergency services at 112. 

Antonina Tumanova

Society
Road traffic accident
Power outage
Electricity