Be visible: the Ministry of Internal Affairs told how pedestrians can move safely during power outages

During prolonged power outages, pedestrians become the least visible road users. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has prepared tips for safe movement in the dark, reports UNN.

Law enforcement officers advise adhering to several key rules:

🔹visibility is the main safety factor. Be sure to use reflectors;

🔹behavior on the road must be as careful as possible. Cross the roadway only in designated areas, first making sure that all vehicles have stopped;

🔹take care of children's safety. Explain basic rules of conduct to them, check the phone's charge to always stay in touch.

If necessary, contact emergency services at 112.