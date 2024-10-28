BBC Book of the Year 2024: who made it to the long lists

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

"You have to do something else with beautiful girls": The UAF reacted to the sexist statements of the president of "Ingulets"

April 3, 05:15 PM

Slimming with Ozempic: less praiseworthy than dieting and sports

April 3, 05:26 PM

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

April 3, 05:45 PM
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

BBC Book of the Year 2024: who made it to the long lists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112357 views

BBC Ukraine has published the long lists of the Book of the Year 2024 awards in three nominations. The lists include 40 titles selected by the jury from among 154 books, and the winners will receive £1000 each.

BBC Book of the Year 2024: who made it to the long lists

BBC Ukraine has determined the Long Lists of the Book of the Year literary award, which includes 40 publications in three categories out of a hundred and fifty books. This was reported by UNN with reference to BBC Ukraine.

Details

This year's longlists for the BBC Book of the Year 2024, BBC Essay Book of the Year 2024 and BBC Children's Book of the Year 2024 include 40 titles in three categories, selected by the jury from among 154 books submitted by publishers.

The Long List for the BBC Book of the Year 2024 includes:

  • Kateryna Babkina. Mom, do you remember?” - Kyiv: Bilka, 2024
  • Pavlo Pashtet Belyansky. Fighting is not a retreat - Kharkiv: Vivat, 2024
  • Elena Demir. Enfilade. - Ternopil: Bohdan, 2024
  • Natalka Dolyak. How not to love her. - Kiev: Tempora Publ., 2024
  • Maryna Yeshchenko. A good memory - Kharkiv: Fabula Publishing House, 2024
  • Yulia Ilyukha. My women. - Kiev: Belka Publ., 2024
  • Markiyan Kamysh. The host. - Kharkiv: Folio, 2024
  • Oleh Kostiuk. Strikebreakers (translated from Russian) - Kyiv: Oleh Fedorov's Printing House, 2024
  • Sergey Lushchik. Ermetismo. - Kiev: Tempora Publ., 2024
  • Stepan Protsyuk. Sir. A novel about Evgeny Chikalenko. - Brusturi: Discursus, 2024
  • Valery Puzik. Hunters for happiness: a collection of military prose. - Kharkiv: Vivat Publ., 2024
  • Galina Tarasenko. Don't read to your exes, or how sly Galya stopped worrying and fell in love with herself. - Kiev: Orlando publishing house, 2024
  • Natalia Tisovskaya. The black brine case. - Kiev: Nora-Druk Publ., 2024
  • Fozzy. Heavy metal. - Lviv: Stary Lev Publishing House, 2024
  • Artem Chekh. Song of the Open Road - Chernivtsi: Meridian Chernivtsi, 2024

"Sunrise on harvest": the fifth book in the Hunger Games series will be released next year06.06.24, 16:46 • 109216 views

The BBC Children's Book of the Year Award 2014 Long List includes:

  • Anna Bahriana. Ariadne's Clock - Ternopil: Bohdan, 2023
  • Anna Bulgakova. Goats from the nose and other fossils in me - Kharkiv: Morning, 2024
  • Khrystia Venhryniuk. My mother is a mountain - Kharkiv: Vivat, 2024
  • Alexander Gavroche. Fortel and Mimi: an almost fairytale story. - Ternopil: Bohdan, 2024
  • Victoria Zadorskaya. Skeletons from my grandmother's closet. - Brusturi: Discursus, 2024
  • Vasyl Karpiuk. A strange Carpathian story - Brustury: Discourse, 2024
  • Marina Makushchenko. The Secret Life of Wonder animals by Maria Primachenko. - Lviv: Stary Lev Publishing House, 2024
  • Lesya Is Silent. How to grow a super granny? - Kiev: VG" One More page", 2024
  • Gracia Oliyko. And this is not fiction at all! - Kiev: A-Ba-Ba-Ga-la-ma-ga, 2024
  • Sergey Pantyuk. Ficus Benjamin talks about happiness. - Ternopil: Bohdan, 2024
  • Rostyslav Popskyi. A Star Seeks the Sea - Kyiv: A-BA-BA-GA-LA-MA-GA, 2024
  • Svetlana Roiz. That's ridiculous. - Lviv: Stary Lev Publishing House, 2024
  • Olga Salipa. Treasures in a Christmas cookie box. - Kharkiv: Folio, 2023
  • Ulyana Chuba. The Baby King - Kyiv: A-BA-BA-GA-LA-MA-GA, 2024

the long list of the BBC Book of the Year award 2024 includes:

  • Stanislav Aseev. The cupronickel elephant, or the man who thought. - Kiev: Chernaya Gora Publ., 2024
  • Maxim Bespalov. In search of Eve. A story about the plague, war and emigration. - Lviv: local history, 2024
  • Olga Kari. What do you know about the war?! - Kiev: VG" One More page", 2024
  • Tanya Kasyan. Ours. General. How to keep a person in yourself during and after the war. - Kiev: Laboratory, 2024
  • Miroslav Layuk. Bakhmut. - Kiev: Ukrainer Publ., 2023
  • Andrey Lubka. War on the back side. - Chernivtsi: Meridian Chernovitz, 2024
  • Marichka Paplauskaite. The train arrives on schedule. Stories of people and railways. - Kiev: Laboratory, 2024
  • Maxim Rosenfeld. Facades. Kharkiv. - Kharkiv: ASSA publ., 2024
  • Yuri Rakitsky. "All chotko!"Sergey Kuzminsky and the Gadyukin Brothers. - Kiev: Our Format, 2024
  • Anton Sanchenko. On the Black Sea Wave: 33 Centuries of the Dug Sea - Ternopil: Bohdan, 2024
  • Olena Chernenko. Lemberg: Mommy, don't cry - Lviv: Staryi Lev Publishing House, 2024

About Ukrainians who went through the hell of war: book "Stories of the Strong" by Stolar Foundation presented in Bucha29.03.24, 11:18 • 22751 view

Addendum

The publication also said that this year The jury of the BBC Book of the Year award included: Vera Ageeva, professor of the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, Svitla Pirkalo, writer, cultural adviser of the EBRD, and Vitaliy Chepinoga, a blogger.

The jury will also include BBC Ukraine editor-in-chief Marta Shokalo and Canadian university professor Vitaliy Chernetsky.

It is noted that the final of the BBC Book of the year 2024 contest will be held on December 12, 2024

The winner in each category will receive a cash prize in the amount of the hryvnia equivalent of 1,000 pounds sterling.

In addition, publishers of winning books in three categories will be eligible to use the BBC Book of the Year award logo on subsequent editions.

Rada approves bookstore support and book certificates22.05.24, 12:26 • 20389 views

