BBC Book of the Year 2024: who made it to the long lists
BBC Ukraine has published the long lists of the Book of the Year 2024 awards in three nominations. The lists include 40 titles selected by the jury from among 154 books, and the winners will receive £1000 each.
This year's longlists for the BBC Book of the Year 2024, BBC Essay Book of the Year 2024 and BBC Children's Book of the Year 2024 include 40 titles in three categories, selected by the jury from among 154 books submitted by publishers.
The Long List for the BBC Book of the Year 2024 includes:
- Kateryna Babkina. Mom, do you remember?” - Kyiv: Bilka, 2024
- Pavlo Pashtet Belyansky. Fighting is not a retreat - Kharkiv: Vivat, 2024
- Elena Demir. Enfilade. - Ternopil: Bohdan, 2024
- Natalka Dolyak. How not to love her. - Kiev: Tempora Publ., 2024
- Maryna Yeshchenko. A good memory - Kharkiv: Fabula Publishing House, 2024
- Yulia Ilyukha. My women. - Kiev: Belka Publ., 2024
- Markiyan Kamysh. The host. - Kharkiv: Folio, 2024
- Oleh Kostiuk. Strikebreakers (translated from Russian) - Kyiv: Oleh Fedorov's Printing House, 2024
- Sergey Lushchik. Ermetismo. - Kiev: Tempora Publ., 2024
- Stepan Protsyuk. Sir. A novel about Evgeny Chikalenko. - Brusturi: Discursus, 2024
- Valery Puzik. Hunters for happiness: a collection of military prose. - Kharkiv: Vivat Publ., 2024
- Galina Tarasenko. Don't read to your exes, or how sly Galya stopped worrying and fell in love with herself. - Kiev: Orlando publishing house, 2024
- Natalia Tisovskaya. The black brine case. - Kiev: Nora-Druk Publ., 2024
- Fozzy. Heavy metal. - Lviv: Stary Lev Publishing House, 2024
- Artem Chekh. Song of the Open Road - Chernivtsi: Meridian Chernivtsi, 2024
The BBC Children's Book of the Year Award 2014 Long List includes:
- Anna Bahriana. Ariadne's Clock - Ternopil: Bohdan, 2023
- Anna Bulgakova. Goats from the nose and other fossils in me - Kharkiv: Morning, 2024
- Khrystia Venhryniuk. My mother is a mountain - Kharkiv: Vivat, 2024
- Alexander Gavroche. Fortel and Mimi: an almost fairytale story. - Ternopil: Bohdan, 2024
- Victoria Zadorskaya. Skeletons from my grandmother's closet. - Brusturi: Discursus, 2024
- Vasyl Karpiuk. A strange Carpathian story - Brustury: Discourse, 2024
- Marina Makushchenko. The Secret Life of Wonder animals by Maria Primachenko. - Lviv: Stary Lev Publishing House, 2024
- Lesya Is Silent. How to grow a super granny? - Kiev: VG" One More page", 2024
- Gracia Oliyko. And this is not fiction at all! - Kiev: A-Ba-Ba-Ga-la-ma-ga, 2024
- Sergey Pantyuk. Ficus Benjamin talks about happiness. - Ternopil: Bohdan, 2024
- Rostyslav Popskyi. A Star Seeks the Sea - Kyiv: A-BA-BA-GA-LA-MA-GA, 2024
- Svetlana Roiz. That's ridiculous. - Lviv: Stary Lev Publishing House, 2024
- Olga Salipa. Treasures in a Christmas cookie box. - Kharkiv: Folio, 2023
- Ulyana Chuba. The Baby King - Kyiv: A-BA-BA-GA-LA-MA-GA, 2024
the long list of the BBC Book of the Year award 2024 includes:
- Stanislav Aseev. The cupronickel elephant, or the man who thought. - Kiev: Chernaya Gora Publ., 2024
- Maxim Bespalov. In search of Eve. A story about the plague, war and emigration. - Lviv: local history, 2024
- Olga Kari. What do you know about the war?! - Kiev: VG" One More page", 2024
- Tanya Kasyan. Ours. General. How to keep a person in yourself during and after the war. - Kiev: Laboratory, 2024
- Miroslav Layuk. Bakhmut. - Kiev: Ukrainer Publ., 2023
- Andrey Lubka. War on the back side. - Chernivtsi: Meridian Chernovitz, 2024
- Marichka Paplauskaite. The train arrives on schedule. Stories of people and railways. - Kiev: Laboratory, 2024
- Maxim Rosenfeld. Facades. Kharkiv. - Kharkiv: ASSA publ., 2024
- Yuri Rakitsky. "All chotko!"Sergey Kuzminsky and the Gadyukin Brothers. - Kiev: Our Format, 2024
- Anton Sanchenko. On the Black Sea Wave: 33 Centuries of the Dug Sea - Ternopil: Bohdan, 2024
- Olena Chernenko. Lemberg: Mommy, don't cry - Lviv: Staryi Lev Publishing House, 2024
The publication also said that this year The jury of the BBC Book of the Year award included: Vera Ageeva, professor of the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, Svitla Pirkalo, writer, cultural adviser of the EBRD, and Vitaliy Chepinoga, a blogger.
The jury will also include BBC Ukraine editor-in-chief Marta Shokalo and Canadian university professor Vitaliy Chernetsky.
It is noted that the final of the BBC Book of the year 2024 contest will be held on December 12, 2024
The winner in each category will receive a cash prize in the amount of the hryvnia equivalent of 1,000 pounds sterling.
In addition, publishers of winning books in three categories will be eligible to use the BBC Book of the Year award logo on subsequent editions.
